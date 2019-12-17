Mason Dileta looks to inbound the ball against the defending Tyler Jones during an inter-squad scrimmage among the Charles Hays Senior Rainmakers boys basketball team on Dec. 14. The Rainmakers were supposed to play a pair of season opening games at Charles Hays during the weekend, but bus and highway difficulties encountered by their opponents Caledonia and Nisga’a led to both games being cancelled. The team didn’t allow this to slow their intensity levels at all though, giving their teammates no quarter as they played a mock game in place of the real thing. Head coach Mel Bishop liked what he saw out of the boys, saying that the competitive nature of the scrimmage is a good sign heading into the eventual start of the Rainmakers season. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Rainmakers senior boys wait for season to get underway following Kermodes cancellation

After a bus issue forced the Caledonia Kermodes to abandon their trip to play the Rainmakers senior boys squad last Friday, the two sides have managed to arrange a make-up date for the game.

The Terrace side will now be arriving on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 6:15 p.m. at Charles Hays.

The Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tournament is taking place this weekend.

Six editions of Rainmakers teams will be taking the court: Pool A is made up of the current junior and senior squads, along with members of the 2017-19 teams, while Pool B features alumni from 1946-2002, 2003-11 and 2012-16. Games run from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the final at 7 p.m.

