Eric Lees (left) and Liam McChesney (right), captains of the CHSS Rainmakers basketball team (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Rainmakers to Ringmakers: Prince Rupert athletes celebrate provincial basketball victory

Charles Hays celebrates Mel Bishop’s induction into hall of fame

The Charles Hays Rainmakers basketball team proudly wore their championship rings at a school ceremony celebrating their provincial victory.

The ceremony, which took place at the CHSS gymnasium during lunch hour on Wednesday, June 19, was also a celebration of coach Mel Bishop’s induction into the Basketball BC Hall of Fame.

“I know he downplays it, but we’re really really proud of him and we just wanted to say, ‘we think you’re amazing,’” said Sandra Pond, principal of CHSS, as she presented Bishop with a gift at the ceremony.

Bishop led the boys to win the BC Boys Basketball Provincial Championships 2A Tournament in March, their third championship since 2001.

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Captains and dynamic duo Liam McChesney and Eric Lees, both 2019 graduates, said they will miss being a Rainmaker.

“Being a Rainmaker will always be in our hearts and we will support everyone that’s coming up,” said Lees.

McChesney will be attending Utah State University as of Monday, June 24 where he will train as a basketball player all summer and work his way on the big screen for March Madness. Lees will be heading to Victoria to play for the Camosun Chargers.

