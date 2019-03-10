Rainmakers win 2A championship at provincials

Charles Hays Secondary School Rainmakers won the Provincial Championships 2A Tournament on Saturday against the Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes. (Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures)

The Rainmakers captured the BC Boys Basketball Provincial Championships 2A Tournament with a decisive victory over Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes.

Finals were on Saturday, March 10, at the Langley Events Centre, where the Charles Hays Secondary School senior basketball team capped off their tournament with a 78-51 win.

It’s been 18 years since the team took the title at provincials. Prince Rupert won the AAA championship in 1964, and the AA in 1998 and 2001.

In 1998, Ryan Bishop was on the Rainmakers as a Grade 10 call up. He’d graduated when Prince Rupert took the title in 2001. This year, Ryan coached with his father, Mel.

In an interview at the Langley Events Centre, Bishop said “It’s nice to be a part of an actual one. I consider this my first provincial title,” Bishop said.

The Rainmakers won each of their four games in Langley with an average of 32 points. Friday’s semi-finals was the closest match when the Rainmakers faced Sa-Hali Sabres in a nail-bitter game that ended in a 74-66 win.

READ MORE: Rainmakers in provincial finals against the Coyotes

The Rainmaker’s defence was touted as the ‘difference maker’ at the tournament.

“We D’ed up, that was the deciding factor,” Bishop said. “We have stressed that all year. Physically we have been very strong on the defensive end and we take pride in that.”

Meanwhile, the Coyotes were known for their offensive output throughout the tournament, with an 88, 91 and 85-point performance in their first three games and many of their points coming from outside the three-point line.

“They took the line away from us,” said George Elliot coach Dave Lafontaine. “But you have to hit the shots.”

In the first quarter of the game, the Coyotes scored only 8 points and were down 39-18 at the half.

“But to get to this point and know we competed against an excellent team – the Bishops are legends in Prince Rupert, they do an outstanding job – they knew what we were going to do on the court,” Lafontaine said.

Rainmakers’ offence was also strong, with Liam McChesney scoring 25 points, 13 rebounds, Kai Leighton, with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Lees had 14 points and five rebounds.

Lees was honoured with Championship Player of the Game, and McChesney was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

McChesney is signed on to play with Utah State University after he graduates from Charles Hays Secondary.

READ MORE: Rainmaker Liam McChesney commits to Utah State University

Shannon Lough | Editor

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send ShannonLike theonFollow us on