Prince Rupert senior basketball coach Mel Bishop. (File photo)

Coach Mel Bishop will be Hall of Fame inductee

The Prince Rupert basketball coach will be inducted on May 11

Long-time Prince Rupert senior basketball coach Mel Bishop is heading to the Basketball BC Hall of Fame.

Bishop played in Ontario, B.C. and overseas in England, and has been the coach of the team for more than 30 years.

Executive director of BC Basketball, Lawrie Johns, said although Bishop is being inducted into the coach category, he could just as easily been in the builder category.

“Mel’s many decades of leadership and coaching in the province with emphasis on the northwest has been outstanding. Mel has been involved at all levels of coaching throughout his career from beginners to elite athletes. He has been a huge factor in developing our sport. Mel is an icon in basketball and we look forward in welcoming him to our Hall of Fame,” Johns said.

Bishop will be one of six inductees in 2019.

READ MORE: Mel Bishop finds success through adapting

The other inductees include athletes from Vancouver and Anmore, an official from Vancouver, a builder from North Vancouver and the entire University of British Columbia men’s 1971-72 team.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at the River Rock Hotel & Casino in Richmond.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mixed Bonspiel takes over Prince Rupert Curling Club

Just Posted

Coach Mel Bishop will be Hall of Fame inductee

The Prince Rupert basketball coach will be inducted on May 11

Council asked to authorize over $1-million loan for RCMP detachment

City council preview for Feb. 25 meeting also includes request to rezone Neptune Inn

Anchor dragging incidents on the rise in Prince Rupert harbour

Average of seven drags a year, states report by T. Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation

Mixed Bonspiel takes over Prince Rupert Curling Club

Thomas rink came out on top in the finals against the Bulleid rink

Prince Rupert DFO officer patrols Fijian coast

Patricia DeMille was one of three B.C.-based officers helping to prevent illegal fishing

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

Totem pole gift no longer destined for Boitanio Park

The gift is being withdrawn because the Williams Lake Indian Band does not want it in the park, Chief Joe Alphonse said

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Most Read