Coach Mel Bishop will be Hall of Fame inductee

The Prince Rupert basketball coach will be inducted on May 11

Long-time Prince Rupert senior basketball coach Mel Bishop is heading to the Basketball BC Hall of Fame.

Bishop played in Ontario, B.C. and overseas in England, and has been the coach of the team for more than 30 years.

Executive director of BC Basketball, Lawrie Johns, said although Bishop is being inducted into the coach category, he could just as easily been in the builder category.

“Mel’s many decades of leadership and coaching in the province with emphasis on the northwest has been outstanding. Mel has been involved at all levels of coaching throughout his career from beginners to elite athletes. He has been a huge factor in developing our sport. Mel is an icon in basketball and we look forward in welcoming him to our Hall of Fame,” Johns said.

Bishop will be one of six inductees in 2019.

The other inductees include athletes from Vancouver and Anmore, an official from Vancouver, a builder from North Vancouver and the entire University of British Columbia men’s 1971-72 team.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at the River Rock Hotel & Casino in Richmond.



