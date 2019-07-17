COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

Believe it or not, what irks me about driving in the city is not the potholes

I am formerly from Montreal where we have two seasons: winter and construction. So while everyone is bothered about the potholes in this town that is not what irks me about driving in this city — trust me, the potholes are not that bad.

What scares me about driving in Prince Rupert is the lack of stop signs and jaywalkers.

READ MORE: Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

Driving down our city’s main avenues terrifies me. Residents appear out of nowhere between the parked cars, ready to jaywalk the street, expecting drivers to break on command so they can cross. It’s like playing a game of whack-a-mole only the object is to not hit whatever will pop out at you at a moment’s notice.

The city can’t do much to discourage the jaywalkers from crossing the street other than encouraging the police to hand out tickets to pedestrians. But they can however, improve safety by adding more stop signs, specifically along Second and Third Ave.

A pedestrian crosswalk is not a mandatory stop at all times. Just the other day, while I was on foot crossing on Second Ave. from the mall to the movie theatre, a car zoomed past me. It is not entirely the driver’s fault — a giant parked truck was most likely blocking his view of me.

This is not an isolated incident at one intersection — I have noticed this both as a driver and pedestrian — and as a spectator observing others just to reassure myself that I wasn’t the problem in this equation.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Second Avenue

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit by cab in crosswalk on Second Avenue

Better safety measures need to be taken on the main boulevards to protect pedestrians. And if people complain that rush-minute will take a few seconds longer then so be it.

It won’t kill us to wait.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WEB POLL: Would you like to see ride hailing services come to Kaien Island?

Just Posted

Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

Construction underway with city’s $2.4 million paving budget

City of Prince Rupert seeking public input on Community Enhancement Grants

Survey now available to the public focusing on project priorities

Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

Brett Fudger signs with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL

Break-in at Prince Rupert Post Office causes service delay

Office closed most of July 8 morning after overnight forced entry

Kids steal the show at 42nd King of the Mountain

Course record was broken

Global Sports Bra Squad Day in Rupert

The event encourages athletes to run in whatever makes them comfortable regardless of shape or size

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Most Read