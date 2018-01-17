Pedestrian hit by cab in crosswalk on Second Avenue

A woman was in the crosswalk in Prince Rupert when she was struck by a taxi on Jan. 17

A pedestrian was struck by a cab turning left on Second Avenue West before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The 71-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk away from the Rupert Square Shopping Centre when she was struck by a cab about halfway through the middle of the Fourth Street crosswalk.

Corporal Devon Gerrits said the crossing sign was on and the woman had the right of way.

Tim Leask, who was crossing Second Avenue West in the crosswalk at Fifth Street saw the incident.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert council alarmed by high number of pedestrian accidents

“I glanced over and the taxi hit the lady,” Leask said at the scene. “Everybody started running and the cab driver tried to pick her up. Everybody screamed, ‘Don’t touch her, leave her.’ We started coming over to help her and comfort her.”

Leask said the woman was alert but in shock. Leask’s girlfriend gave the woman her scarf, and said the woman said, “Lord, please help me.”

Corporal Devon Gerrits said the cab driver is getting a violation ticket. He said the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. In a later update, Gerrits said the woman’s injuries did not appear to be serious.

Another witness, Pierre St-Laurent, said the woman was wearing an orange safety vest. A bystander had put it on the woman to keep her warm.

“Drivers in Rupert gotta be a lot more alert,” Leask said. “How many people have passed away in an accident as pedestrians in Prince Rupert?”

More to come.

WATCH and READ MORE: Six pedestrians hit on crosswalks along Second Avenue West

 


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
