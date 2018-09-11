Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Second Avenue

A pedestrian has been taken to the Prince Rupert hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, Prince Rupert RCMP were called when a vehicle hit someone while turning left from Sixth Street to Second Avenue West. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, and the light was green for the driver. Staff Sergeant Dave Uppal could not confirm if the crossing light was on for the pedestrian at the time of the incident.

The road was closed by RCMP, an ambulance and the Prince Rupert fire department for approximately 30 minutes following the incident as RCMP officers took photo evidence of the vehicle and gathered witness statements. The police are speaking with the driver to get more details.

“It’s definitely a busy street,” Uppal said. “We encourage the public to use caution when driving. It’s a sunny day out there, so I would imagine there’d be lots of traffic on the roads. We want the pedestrians to be safe and for drivers to be aware of their surroundings.”

In 2017, there were seven pedestrians hit by vehicles in Prince Rupert’s crosswalks on Second Avenue West. In 2018, there have now been four pedestrians hit by cars in crosswalks — three of which have been on Second Avenue West.

