The city of Prince Rupert is smoothing out the streets this summer. Conrad and Eleventh Ave. intersection are included in the roads to be revamped with their expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

Construction underway with city’s $2.4 million paving budget

The City of Prince Rupert commenced its road paving project over the past several weeks to smooth out the streets.

Drivers will come across a lot of bumpy roads this summer, but this time it will be because of pavement work that is underway, rather than potholes.

Barring bad weather, construction on the fourteen roads are expected to be completed by the end of summer.

The city is using its expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019 for the new improvements to the roads of Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Smoothing out potholes in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: $4.5 million investment to re-pave the Prince Rupert arterial

Wantage Road was one of the first to be paved, causing a stir on social media as people complained it was hardly used by residents aside from city trucks heading to the City Works Yard. However, the city deemed it to be one of the worst roads in town. Improvements to the Lester Centre parking lot were also completed last week as part of the Wantage paving project.

Wantage Road is now paved from the Lester Centre right before the Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Sixth St. is also on the list of roads. Paving will take place during the summer, but the construction will not affect the Airport Shuttle terminal beside Prestige Prince Rupert Hotel between First and Second Ave.

Paving has also commenced at George Hills Way and Drydock Road, and parking is not allowed on the street until further notice.

READ MORE: COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

Seventh and Green St. is also closed as part of the city’s road rehabilitation program, a planned improvement in conjunction with the Metlakatla seniors’ housing development. The street will see improvements to the sewer, water and storm drain, along with new pavement. The road work is expected to be complete in the next four to six weeks with lane closures around the area.

Other major roads included in the project are:

The 1300 block on Sixth Ave. East;

The intersection of Hays Cove and Sixth Ave. East;

The 600 block on Eleventh Ave. East;

The intersection of Eleventh Ave. and Conrad;

The 1600 block of Prince Rupert Blvd.;

The intersection of Fifth Ave. and Green St.;

Third St.;

Sixth St.;

Tenth St.;

and the airport ferry road on Digby Island.

READ MORE: Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

The Lester Centre parking lot is included in the roads to be revamped with the city’s expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Repaving on Sixth and Green St. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Just Posted

Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

Construction underway with city’s $2.4 million paving budget

City of Prince Rupert seeking public input on Community Enhancement Grants

Survey now available to the public focusing on project priorities

Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

Brett Fudger signs with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL

Break-in at Prince Rupert Post Office causes service delay

Office closed most of July 8 morning after overnight forced entry

Kids steal the show at 42nd King of the Mountain

Course record was broken

Global Sports Bra Squad Day in Rupert

The event encourages athletes to run in whatever makes them comfortable regardless of shape or size

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Most Read