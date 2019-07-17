Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

The city of Prince Rupert is smoothing out the streets this summer. Conrad and Eleventh Ave. intersection are included in the roads to be revamped with their expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The City of Prince Rupert commenced its road paving project over the past several weeks to smooth out the streets.

Drivers will come across a lot of bumpy roads this summer, but this time it will be because of pavement work that is underway, rather than potholes.

Barring bad weather, construction on the fourteen roads are expected to be completed by the end of summer.

The city is using its expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019 for the new improvements to the roads of Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Smoothing out potholes in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: $4.5 million investment to re-pave the Prince Rupert arterial

Wantage Road was one of the first to be paved, causing a stir on social media as people complained it was hardly used by residents aside from city trucks heading to the City Works Yard. However, the city deemed it to be one of the worst roads in town. Improvements to the Lester Centre parking lot were also completed last week as part of the Wantage paving project.

Wantage Road is now paved from the Lester Centre right before the Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Sixth St. is also on the list of roads. Paving will take place during the summer, but the construction will not affect the Airport Shuttle terminal beside Prestige Prince Rupert Hotel between First and Second Ave.

Paving has also commenced at George Hills Way and Drydock Road, and parking is not allowed on the street until further notice.

READ MORE: COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

Seventh and Green St. is also closed as part of the city’s road rehabilitation program, a planned improvement in conjunction with the Metlakatla seniors’ housing development. The street will see improvements to the sewer, water and storm drain, along with new pavement. The road work is expected to be complete in the next four to six weeks with lane closures around the area.

Other major roads included in the project are:

The 1300 block on Sixth Ave. East;

The intersection of Hays Cove and Sixth Ave. East;

The 600 block on Eleventh Ave. East;

The intersection of Eleventh Ave. and Conrad;

The 1600 block of Prince Rupert Blvd.;

The intersection of Fifth Ave. and Green St.;

Third St.;

Sixth St.;

Tenth St.;

and the airport ferry road on Digby Island.

READ MORE: Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

The Lester Centre parking lot is included in the roads to be revamped with the city’s expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Repaving on Sixth and Green St. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist