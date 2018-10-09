Rupertite scores top-10 finish in age category at Victoria Marathon

A group of Prince Rupert made a trip to Victoria where they participated in the scenic 2018 Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon on Oct. 7.
In the men’s category, Judson Rowse finished second overall in his division (50-54) and 45th overall with a time of 2:41:47. Martin Schouw finished 38th in his division (50-54) and 385th overall with a time of 3:42:53.
Charles Tree finished 41st overall in his division (40-44) and 264th overall with a time of 3:40:14.
For the women, Carrie Coley finished 29th overall in her division (50-54) and 260th overall with a time of 3:54:19.
