Two top 10 finishers in women’s Mount Robson ultra

Five Prince Rupert runners travelled to Mount Robson Provincial Park for a mountain race that will test even the most seasoned athlete.
In the 50-kilometre ultra marathon, two of Rupert’s racers finished in the women’s top 10. Samantha Kasdorf came in sixth place with a time of 5:19:41, shaving nearly half an hour off her 2017 time of 5:48:52. Ellen Christison completed the 50 kilometres in the women’s 10th place at 5:39:10. At 5:55:59, Rheannon Brooks finished 15th in her category.
Running the half marathon from Prince Rupert was Caitlin Dubiel, finishing 10th in her category with 1:57:03. Guiliana Hauknes ran the 12-kilometre Kinney Lake route in 1:26:05.
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter