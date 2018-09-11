Two top 10 finishers in women’s Mount Robson ultra

Five Prince Rupert athletes made the trek to run the 50 km, 21 km and 12 km routes

Five Prince Rupert runners travelled to Mount Robson Provincial Park for a mountain race that will test even the most seasoned athlete.

In the 50-kilometre ultra marathon, two of Rupert’s racers finished in the women’s top 10. Samantha Kasdorf came in sixth place with a time of 5:19:41, shaving nearly half an hour off her 2017 time of 5:48:52. Ellen Christison completed the 50 kilometres in the women’s 10th place at 5:39:10. At 5:55:59, Rheannon Brooks finished 15th in her category.

Running the half marathon from Prince Rupert was Caitlin Dubiel, finishing 10th in her category with 1:57:03. Guiliana Hauknes ran the 12-kilometre Kinney Lake route in 1:26:05.

