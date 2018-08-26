Judd Rowse and Shannon Lough won the men’s and women’s races at the 2018 Quickclimb on Aug. 25. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Quickclimb record broken for second straight year

Judson Rowse completed the six kilometre Mount Hays ascent in 37:02.728

For the second year in a row, a new record was set in the 2018 Mount Hays Quickclimb on Aug. 25.

Judson Rowse dug deep, gritted his teeth and and scrambled over the last few metres of the six-kilometre race to take first place overall out of 36 competitors with a time of 37:02.782.

READ MORE: 13th Cannery Road Race one month away

It was a beautiful, cool morning for a hill climb and Rowse, who came in second place in 2017, said he felt good throughout his entire run even though it was a challenge.

“It was a hard run,” he said. “I was breathing hard at the top and really put everything into it and it came together.”

Shannon Lough had the best overall time with the women, finishing the race with a time of 50:42.32. Lough said the ascent was a grind at times, but credited her running partner, Erin Mutrie, with keeping her motivated and energized.

“You get in your head sometimes when you’re on these grinds,” she said. “But when you have a good support system and a really good friend to be with it helps.”

This is the fourth straight year for the Quickclimb after it took a brief hiatus from 2011-2013. Mutrie, who was also one of the event’s organizers, said that in addition to good weather conditions, a deep contingent of volunteers helped make the race a success.

There was also more of a mix between runners and hikers in this year’s Quickclimb, something Mutrie said she was happy to see, as hill runs can be intimidating to new runners or those who just want to enjoy Mount Hays.

“This event is for anyone who wants to get up Mount Hays no matter how quickly they want to do it,” she said. “It’s for walkers, runners, families people with strollers or dogs, everyone is welcome.

“I think Kaien Trails just wants to get more people outside and active and enjoying the beautiful landscapes around Prince Rupert.”

READ MORE: Record broken at 2017 Quickclimb

Other top finishes:

Men:

Second: Timothy Grevers – 44:50.219

Third: Michael Hoffman – 46:54.577

Women:

Second: Erin Mutrie – 50:44.255

Third: Andrea Pollock – 53:14.501

 


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MVP of the Week: Kendall Wing has fever pitch

Just Posted

Quickclimb record broken for second straight year

Judson Rowse completed the six kilometre Mount Hays ascent in 37:02.728

Heart of Our City: Duty calls on Tannis Calder

Tannis Calder joined the Cadet Instructor Cadre to lead the Prince Rupert sea cadets

Prince Rupert’s doors open to wildfire evacuees

The Civic Centre has capacity to accommodate over a hundred people if required

Air support sent to Gitanyow

Conditions this afternoon allow for bucketing of 60-hectare blaze

Rupert Redesign moves to second phase

Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community

MVP of the Week: Kendall Wing has fever pitch

Soccer teams and leagues in Prince Rupert have been given a lift from this resident for years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

Local authorities are warning people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing

B.C. wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

Only second to 2017 where more than one million hectares burned

BC Ferries’ earnings decline $9.3 million, despite highest ever traffic numbers

In the first quarter of 2018 the company said earning loss was from reduced fare prices

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

Most Read