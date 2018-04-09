Rupert Runners kick off the season

Max Erwin and Crystal Sawatzky take off at the beginning of the Rupert Half Plus 8. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The sun shone brightly on Skeena Highway as Prince Rupert held its first road race of the 2018 season.

Eighty four runners participated in the 37th annual Rupert Half Plus 8, some participating in the half-marathon, others in the eight-kilometre race and the rest opting to take on the half-marathon relay event.

“I think it went really well,” said Kathy Murphy, the event’s co-director. “We had lots of great volunteers, lots of great runners and some great running weather.”

The runners took off for their races in two waves with the half-marathoners and relay participants beginning from the Lester Centre at 10:00 a.m. and the eight-kilometre runners leaving at 11:00 a.m.

As the ran along the highway, competitors were cheered and given water by enthusiastic volunteers who encouraged them to keep pushing.

The overall winner of the half-marathon was Michael Jordan, a runner from Smithers who previously lived in Prince Rupert. Jordan finished with a time of 1:23:49.

“My run was good,” he said shortly after crossing the finish line. “I had my pace that I figured I could do and was fairly consistent throughout.

“It was also nice to back, see some friends and hangout.”

Jordan was followed by Colin Scott, who finished with a time of 1:26:16 and Frasier Bjornson, who finished with a time of 1:26:48.

Adrienne Kaul was the top overall finisher for the women in the half marathon with a time of 1:30:05. Kaul was followed by Erin Mutrie who finished with a time of 1:46:32, Jessie Gibson who finished with a time of 1:50:20.

Brenna Sterner finished first in the eight-kilometre race with a time of 00:35:27. Sterner was followed by Emma Payne who finished in 00:37:48, and Jessica Lindstrom who finished in 00:42:42.

On the men’s side, Marc Montleone had the top overall eight kilometre time, finishing the race in 00:35:53. In second place was Jesse Newton who finished in 00:42:36 and Michael Cote who finished in 00:56:00.

In the relay races, Nola Strimbold and Andrea Dantas finished first for the women with a combined time of 2:03:15. Anna-Marie Prohaska and Sarah Sidwell finished second with a combined time of 2:11:58. Cori O’Connor and Paddy Jones came third, finishing with a combined time of 2:37:39.

The club’s next run will be Crest Glory Days in May.



Brittanne O’Connor sprints to the finish at the end of the race. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Karen Teichroeb and Naomi Kowal run along the Skeena. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)