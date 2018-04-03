Running season about to get underway on the North Coast

Sharon Wekel, left, and Tammy Harden race to the finish line in the half marathon on during the 2017 half marathon and 8k race in Prince Rupert. More than 100 runners from Prince Rupert and Terrace participated in the first race of the season. (Bevan Hamilton / The Northern View)

With less than a week before the first road race of the season Prince Rupert’s running community can’t wait to get started.

The 37th annual Prince Rupert Half Marathon Plus 8 race will take place on April 8th, bringing runners out of their winter hibernation and onto the tarmac.

“It’s awesome,” said Kathy Murphy, who is co-director of the race alongside Sharon Wekel. “It’s nice to be back outside instead of on the treadmill, and it’s nice to see everyone again.”

The event begins at the Lester Centre with the half marathon and relay races at 10:00 a.m. and the 8km race starts at 11:00 a.m. The half marathon route will take runners out and back along Highway 16, turning around at the Galloway Rapids rest area. The 8km course is an out and back route along Highway 16. Walkers are welcome to participate in the 8km event.

Murphy said she expects there to be between 80-100 runners depending on the weather the day of the race, and expects the city’s normal contingent of runners to attend in addition to runners from Kitimat, Terrace and the Hazeltons.

“People can look forward to a pretty fun time, and you have some good exercise in a relaxed, friendly environment,” she said.



