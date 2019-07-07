Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club (PRFC) came in third place out of seven teams at the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament 2019, despite missing a portion of their players for the majority of the tournament. (photo Cassandra Crockett)

Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat soccer tournament despite missing players

PRFC lost to Terrace Providers in Sunday afternoon’s semi-final match

It was a tiring weekend for the Prince Rupert men’s Football Club who played their first two games without substitutes. Despite the setback, they finished third out of seven teams in Kitimat’s soccer tournament.

The Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament kicked off on Friday, July 5 where men’s and women’s teams from across the Northwest competed in the tournament.

READ MORE: Soccer action all weekend long: Seven men’s and six women’s teams play in Kitimat

Prince Rupert’s men got off to a slow start with a 0-4 loss to the Hazelton Strikers.

“We were shorthanded and didn’t have all our players,” said Vern Barker, captain for the men’s PRFC. “It’s tough to get our players out on a Friday because everyone works till five or six.”

Aman Gill and Jake Deforge scored the first two goals for PRFC on Saturday, beating the Kitimat Braves 2-0.

Barker said they had just enough players to fill the team with no substitutes until the rest came up Sunday to form a complete team.

On Sunday, the Kitimat Rio-Tintot came to the same fate as the Braves after Deforge and Nelson Morvin scored the only two goals of the game for Prince Rupert.

Later in the day, PRFC faced off against the Terrace Providers for a spot in the finals.

Karan Gill, scored PRFC’s only goal against the Providers. PRFC held the lead late into the second half, until one of their players got his second yellow card of the game, forcing them to play shorthanded.

The Provider’s took advantage of the man-down situation and tied the game 1-1.

After two rounds of shootouts, the Provider’s got the golden goal, beating PRFC 1-2 and snagging their spot in the finals.

“We played good half our team had to work on the weekend and we had a couple injuries. We came in with what we had and had fun,” said Barker.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s women’s Football Club headed to finals seeking their third ever tournament victory

For the men, the Strikers and Providers will face off for the title of Haisla 2019 soccer champions Sunday evening. Prince Rupert’s athletes are not coming home without a championship though.

The PRFC women won their tournament earlier on Sunday afternoon, reaching their third title this season and in their history.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Professional basketball camp comes to Prince Rupert, only stop in Canada

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s women’s Football Club headed to finals seeking their third ever tournament victory

PRFC will take on Terrace Providers in Sunday afternoon’s title game

Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Connie Jack, organizer of the event for the last eight years, stepped down from her role

Rupert Redesign Roundtable draws innovate ideas for the city

Participants floated their thoughts for city improvements in a number of areas

Professional basketball camp comes to Prince Rupert, only stop in Canada

Noah Dahlman’s ND42 summer camp makes its lone stop north of the border

Case closed on an illustrious career

Judge Herman Seidemann retiring after over 40 years serving the law in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Most Read