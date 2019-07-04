Soccer action – all weekend long!

Seven men’s and six women’s teams play in Kitimat

Desiree Marie and Brooke Gray take on the Kitwanga Wildcats recently. (Photo supplied)

Get ready for soccer action this weekend when the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament kicks off on Friday, July 5.

Men’s and women’s teams from across the northwest will be competing in the tournament, which will be played on the soccer pitches at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School and at Riverlodge Recreation Centre.

The seven men’s teams and the six women’s teams will battle it out over three days, the first matches starting on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. The semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday, July 7.

On Friday night Prince Rupert FC takes on Hazelton at MEMSS and Haisla Lightning take on Prince Rupert at Riverlodge, both matches starting at 8 p.m.

There will be food trailers at Riverlodge.

The men’s teams are:

Haisla Braves

Haisla Thunder

Terrace Providers

Prince Rupert FC

Rio-Tinto

Kitwanga – KSFC

Hazelton – Strikers

The women’s teams are:

Haisla Lightning

People of the Snow

Prince Rupert FC

Terrace Providers

Kitwanga Wildcats

Gitsagukla Predators

