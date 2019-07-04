Desiree Marie and Brooke Gray take on the Kitwanga Wildcats recently. (Photo supplied)

Soccer action – all weekend long!

Seven men’s and six women’s teams play in Kitimat

Get ready for soccer action this weekend when the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament kicks off on Friday, July 5.

Men’s and women’s teams from across the northwest will be competing in the tournament, which will be played on the soccer pitches at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School and at Riverlodge Recreation Centre.

The seven men’s teams and the six women’s teams will battle it out over three days, the first matches starting on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. The semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday, July 7.

On Friday night Prince Rupert FC takes on Hazelton at MEMSS and Haisla Lightning take on Prince Rupert at Riverlodge, both matches starting at 8 p.m.

There will be food trailers at Riverlodge.

The men’s teams are:

Haisla Braves

Haisla Thunder

Terrace Providers

Prince Rupert FC

Rio-Tinto

Kitwanga – KSFC

Hazelton – Strikers

The women’s teams are:

Haisla Lightning

People of the Snow

Prince Rupert FC

Terrace Providers

Kitwanga Wildcats

Gitsagukla Predators

Typos? Email the editor!

Sports news? Email the newsroom

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Play time! Conrad Park playground opens to the public

Unique equipment is on hand at the first all accessible playground on the east side

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

VIDEO AND STORY: Prince Rupert celebrations headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Chinese lion dancing and First Nations drumming delight the Canada Day crowd at Mariners Park

Crews battle 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

VIDEO: Ian Lihou receives Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award

The award was presented by Mayor Lee Brain on Canada Day in Mariners Park

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Death ‘suspicious’ after human remains identified in Prince George

Brent Fulljames, 32, was last seen in the area on May 20

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Most Read