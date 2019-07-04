Soccer action – all weekend long!

Get ready for soccer action this weekend when the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament kicks off on Friday, July 5.
Men’s and women’s teams from across the northwest will be competing in the tournament, which will be played on the soccer pitches at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School and at Riverlodge Recreation Centre.
The seven men’s teams and the six women’s teams will battle it out over three days, the first matches starting on Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. The semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday, July 7.
On Friday night Prince Rupert FC takes on Hazelton at MEMSS and Haisla Lightning take on Prince Rupert at Riverlodge, both matches starting at 8 p.m.
There will be food trailers at Riverlodge.
The men’s teams are:
Haisla Braves
Haisla Thunder
Terrace Providers
Prince Rupert FC
Rio-Tinto
Kitwanga – KSFC
Hazelton – Strikers
The women’s teams are:
Haisla Lightning
People of the Snow
Prince Rupert FC
Terrace Providers
Kitwanga Wildcats
Gitsagukla Predators
