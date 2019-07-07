Prince Rupert’s women’s Football Club headed to finals seeking their third ever tournament victory

While the world was watching the best women’s soccer teams compete in the World Cup final, closer to home Prince Rupert’s women were busy scoring goals in Kitimat, taking them a final of their own against Terrace.

The Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament kicked off on Friday, July 5, in Kitimat where men’s and women’s teams from across the northwest competed.

“It was kind of a fight. We got knocked down to the losers bracket so we had to play an extra game,” said goalie Jessica Lindstrom, 28, who has been playing with the team for two seasons.

The Prince Rupert FC women’s team took to the field on Friday night, playing against the hosts, the Haisla Lighting. Tyla Malcolm scored both goals for Prince Rupert, and Lindstrom protected the net, earning them a 2-0 victory.

On Saturday, Lindstrom played another solid game against the Kitwanga Wildcats, letting no goals in during regular time. With no goals on either side scored, the game went to a shootout and Prince Rupert won 1-0.

The Prince Rupert women have had the Wildcats number lately, after defeating them in Kitwanga in May for their first ever tournament win.

Later that day, the women saw their first loss against the Terrace Providers by a score of 1-0. The game was tied until the last three minutes of play when they got a foul and the Providers took advantage with a penalty kick.

The teams were divided into two pools, with the lower ranked advancing teams getting knocked down to the losing pool and needing to play an extra game in order to get back in the finals.

On Sunday morning, Prince Rupert FC faced off with the Wildcats once more to fight for a spot in the finals. After a 0-0 tie and two overtime periods played, they went into another shootout where Prince Rupert came out victorious with a 1-0 win.

Later Sunday afternoon they will be playing against the Terrace Providers for the title of champions. If they win, this will be their third tournament the Prince Rupert FC women have won this season and the third ever in their history.

Their second win came during the Seafest weekend. The team played the Providers and the Wildcats as well as three other teams from the Northwest who came down for the competition. The PRFC went undefeated on their home turf to claim their spot as the Seafest 2019 women’s soccer champions.

Days before the tournament, Kitimat lost their only water source due to a landslide, but Lindstrom said it has not affected any players in the tournament because luckily they brought their own supply.

Kickoff for the final game against the Terrace Providers begins at 2:30 p.m.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist