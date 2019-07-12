Heidi Bellis, Lauryn Fontaine, Warren Barton, Josh Joubert, Isaac Dolan, Jarred McMeekin, Natalie DeMille, and Magnus Veldman were in competition for the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club at the ManSask Long Course Championships in Winnipeg from July 4-7, placing 13th overall as a team. (PRASC photo)

Prince Rupert swimming cohort shines in Winnipeg

Swim Club places 13th out of 33 clubs at ManSask event

Prince Rupert’s amateur swimmers showed off their strokes at the ManSask Long Course Championships in Winnipeg last week.

The July 4-7 competition featured top youth swimmers in the country, with eight athletes from Prince Rupert qualifying for the big stage. The group set a number of impressive times to see Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) come 13th overall out of the 33 clubs in attendance.

Warren Barton, 17, came sixth overall in the 200- metre butterfly, and placed strong in the 100 and 200- metre freestyle races. His 200- metre freestyle time of 2:05.47 set a new Swim BC Tier 2 record, with new records in the same category also coming in the 100- metre freestyle (56.70) and the 100- metre butterfly (1:02.17).

READ MORE: Prince Rupert swim team makes waves at spring invitational

Heidi Bellis, the youngest Prince Rupert swimmer competing at just age 10, set a new Swim BC Tier 1 mark in the 50- metre freestyle with a time of 34.87 seconds. She also swam to new ManSask AA times with a 200- metre backstroke of 3:10.57 and a 50- metre backstroke of 40.87 seconds.

Olympian Hilary Caldwell joined the winning Prince Rupert swimmers after the PRASC won the Northwest Spring Invitational in June. (PRASC photo)

Lauryn Fontaine, 17, set a new ManSask AA time in the 100- metre butterfly with 1:13.44. Fellow 17 year old Jarred McMeekin had strong results of his own in the sprint events, coming sixth overall in both the 50- metre freestyle and 50- metre butterfly.

READ MORE: Year end awards celebrate top Prince Rupert swimming talent

The top 10 finishes kept coming for the PRASC swimmers as Isaac Dolan, 15, came sixth in the 200- metre freestyle and eighth in the 100- metre freestyle. Magnus Veldman, 11, had a flurry of single digit placements with marks of sixth in the 100 and 200- metre backstrokes, seventh in the 50- metre butterfly, and eighth in the 50- metre backstroke.

Josh Joubert, 14, finished sixth overall in the 200- metre butterfly, and Natalie DeMille made the B final of the 50- metre backstroke.

In the relay portion of the competition, the 16 and over boys team made up of Warren Barton, Isaac Dolan, Josh Joubert, and Jarred McMeekin placed sixth overall in the 200- metre freestyle, and ninth place in the 200- metre individual medley.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert girls feature on a team of their own

Just Posted

Prince Rupert swimming cohort shines in Winnipeg

Swim Club places 13th out of 33 clubs at ManSask event

Prince Rupert girls feature on a team of their own

Northwest softball team ready to take the field at provincials

BREAKING: Prince Rupert’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Weed be good together: Clarity Cannabis now hiring for store in Prince Rupert

The store is expected to open in September, construction willing

Council: Port Edward discusses issues with parking for travel trailers, more revenue expected from busing in 2019

The District of Port Edward held their council meeting on July 9

Case closed on an illustrious career

Judge Herman Seidemann retiring after over 40 years serving the law in Prince Rupert

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read