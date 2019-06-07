Olympian Hilary Caldwell joined the winning Prince Rupert swimmers after the meet. (Prince Rupert Swim Club photo)

Prince Rupert swim team makes waves at spring invitational

Amateur swim club sets numerous records to take home the championship

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club are champions of the Northwest Spring Invitational after edging out Kitimat in the final standings.

The 11th edition of the regional championship, held in Terrace this year, saw the Prince Rupert swimmers outscore the Kitimat contingent 21-19, with points based on the combined efforts of all swimmers. Smithers came in third place with 12 points, followed by hosts Terrace with four.

Amy Leighton, 18, was dominant en route to winning all six of her events. The 50 and 100- metre breaststroke, 100 and 200- metre individual medleys, the 50- metre butterfly, and the 100- metre backstroke all went to Leighton as she grabbed the gold for girls 15 and over.

Zach Dolan, 17, had a big day in the pool as well, taking home gold in the boys 15 and older group. Dolan won a total of five races: the 50 and 100- metre backstroke, the 50 and 100- metre freestyle, and the 50- metre breaststroke.

Heidi Bellis, 10, took home gold in the girls 10 and under section for her wins in the 50, 100 and 200- metre backstrokes, along with the 100- metre freestyle. Her 100- metre backstroke time of 1:27.78 set a new Swim BC Tier 1 record.

Iona Riesen, 12, rounded out the gold medals for the team by topping the girls 11-12 age group. Riesen came out on top in five races: the 50 and 100- metre butterfly, the 50 and 100- metre breaststroke, and the 50- metre freestyle.

New records were also set by Warren Barton, 17, who achieved a new Swim BC Tier 2 time of 2:05:39 in the 200- metre freestyle, and Magnus Veldman, 11, whose 200- metre butterfly time of 3:09:25 is now the Swim BC Tier 1 top mark.

Canadian Olympic swimmer Hilary Caldwell, who won a bronze medal in the 200- metre backstroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was in attendance to cheer on the swimmers.

