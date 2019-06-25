Year end awards celebrate top Prince Rupert swimming talent

PRASC recognizes swimmers who contribute both in and out of the pool

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club held their year end awards on Sunday, June 23 at Charles Hays Secondary, with plenty of hardware to hand out to their roster of talented swimmers.

Highlights included the Buzz Alder award for Swimmer of the Year going to Jarred McMeekin. McMeekin was the lone swimmer to qualify for the Western Nationals this year thanks to his ability in the breaststroke and butterfly swims. McMeekin ranked 11th in the province in the 50- metre breaststroke, and placed 47th in the country in the 50- metre butterfly.

One of the new awards handed out on the night went to Amy Leighton, 18, for Female Mentorship. “Amy has given the girls in our club an outstanding role model to look up to. In her career she’s demonstrated high character, healthy lifestyle, perseverance, independence and leadership,” the PRASC said in a statement.

Amy Leighton is presented her award by swimming team head coach Chris Street. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)