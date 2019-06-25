Jarred McMeekin competing in a butterfly race during the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club invitational meet on June 3. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Year end awards celebrate top Prince Rupert swimming talent

PRASC recognizes swimmers who contribute both in and out of the pool

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club held their year end awards on Sunday, June 23 at Charles Hays Secondary, with plenty of hardware to hand out to their roster of talented swimmers.

Highlights included the Buzz Alder award for Swimmer of the Year going to Jarred McMeekin. McMeekin was the lone swimmer to qualify for the Western Nationals this year thanks to his ability in the breaststroke and butterfly swims. McMeekin ranked 11th in the province in the 50- metre breaststroke, and placed 47th in the country in the 50- metre butterfly.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert swim team makes waves at spring invitational

One of the new awards handed out on the night went to Amy Leighton, 18, for Female Mentorship. “Amy has given the girls in our club an outstanding role model to look up to. In her career she’s demonstrated high character, healthy lifestyle, perseverance, independence and leadership,” the PRASC said in a statement.

Amy Leighton is presented her award by swimming team head coach Chris Street. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Leighton’s achievements in the pool are equally as impressive as her leadership outside of it. She also won the award for top female swimmer 15 and over after a year where she ranked 12th in BC in the 50- metre breaststroke, 13th in the 200- metre breaststroke, and 44th in Canada in the 100- metre individual medley.

Zach Dolan, 17, was recognized as the top male swimmer, ages 15 plus. This season, he ranked seventh overall provincially in the 50- metre breaststroke and 12th in the 50- metre backstroke. Nationally, he ranked 32 in the 100- metre individual medley.

READ MORE: Records broken at regional swim meet in Prince Rupert

Other major awards included the Bill Nicholls Rookie of the Year award going to Owen Verde-Skinner and Nadina-Rae Cam, the Don Seidel Volunteer of the Year award being awarded to Kerri Leighton, the Brandon Hagen Perseverance Award going to Isaac Mastroianni, the Amanda Bedard Developmental Swimmer of the Year honours awarded to Jeevika Mariampillai, and the Gord Eby Swim of the Year award handed to Isaac Dolan for his gold medal race of 5:17.46 in the 400- metre individual medley at the Prairie Invitational in Winnipeg in March.

