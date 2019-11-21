Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

The two day-festivities are full of games, prizes and special guests

Wade Cline rushes to the aid of Rampage goalie Kieran Sharpe as Mash Wasch wades skates over with an attack. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey on Dec. 7-8 and here is everything you need to know to celebrate Canada’s national winter sport.

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on site for the two-day hockey festivities,which include meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL alumni Kirk McLean and Dwayne Roloson, live local entertainment, and the live Sportsnet NHL broadcast.

Things will kick off Dec. 7 at noon at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre and will conclude on Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

The evening’s broadcast gets underway with a special pre-game show hosted by MacLean and Slone live from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by a showdown between the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers, on Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW and NHL LIVE.

READ MORE: Hometown Hockey contests hit Prince Rupert

The free hockey-themed weekend features games, prize giveaways, fun activities, and live local entertainment for the whole family, including:

Rogers Fan Hub

Celebrate the game with fun and interactive hockey experiences;

fill out your Fan Profile for a chance to win exclusive Rogers Moments;

autograph signings with NHL alumni Kirk McLean;

test your stick-handling with the Infinite Dangles challenge and;

grab some free popcorn.

Sportsnet shooting accuracy game

Fans race against the clock to snipe as many targets as possible before time runs out. A digital scoreboard tracks the best scores from the day, and from the other tour stops across the country. Players of all ages can show off their hockey skills and see how they match up to NHL stars and alumni with prizes to be won.

Steve Goodtime Rockin’ hockey show

Come see Steve Goodtime, a world-renowned hockey acrobat. Goodtime performs his family-friendly rock n’ roll hockey show packed with fire, juggling, stunts and guitar solos.

Scotiabank community hockey rink

A family-friendly outdoor hockey space designed to engage hockey fans who can interact with NHL alumni Dwayne Roloson and celebrate the game;

Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 in support of kids’ community hockey at each tour stop this season.

Hyundai Drives Hockey

Hyundai displays on festival grounds will feature games and challenges for kids and parents alike. Opportunities to test-drive and interact with the entire range of five Hyundai SUVs. Fans will have the chance to win on-site giveaways, weekend prizes as well as an overall grand prize for the season.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria

Fans can enjoy a complimentary slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven and learn more about the Find Giuseppe contest with many great prizes to be won!

Playmobil kids zone

Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the Playmobil NHL arena and its lineup of NHL figures and;

in the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win an NHL playset.

Sobeys community barbeque

Sobeys is supporting the community barbeque through a food donation. All funds raised over the weekend will go toward supporting the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association Peewee Rep and Midget Rep teams.

Live local entertainment

Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with The Dearly Departed performing on Saturday followed by Triple Bypass on Sunday.

Rogers Hometown Hockey event and broadcast details

· Prince Rupert Recreation Complex (1000 McBride St.)

Dec. 7 festival open from 12p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 festival opens at noon and runs through the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

Special guests

NHL alumni Dwayne Roloson

Game matchup

Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers, 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet, Sportsnet NOW, NHL LIVE)

READ MORE: STORY AND VIDEO: Summer hockey camp marks the start of a new season

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage 2019-20 season schedule

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist