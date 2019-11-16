Hometown Hockey contests hit Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s minor hockey players are encouraged to come down and audition for a chance at a live appearance on Hometown Hockey in December. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Hometown Hockey’s visit to Prince Rupert is fast approaching, and residents have a number of chances to be involved with the experience.

This weekend, the Prince Rupert Hometown Hockey team will be on hand at the Civic Centre searching for one boy and one girl from Prince Rupert Minor Hockey to announce the three stars of the Dec. 8 game between the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres on air live with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. Auditions will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Players will record a 30 second video with their name, position, number, the team they play for and an answer to the question, “What does hockey mean to you?”

For adult fans (as well as kids), the City of Prince Rupert is also looking for Prince Rupert’s most dedicated hockey fan. Those who think they fit the criteria are aksed to take a photo or video explaining why they’re hockey’s biggest fan, post it to to Facebook, and tag the post with #biggesthockeyfanpr, #hometownhockey, @CityofPR and @Rogers. Winners will receive a behind the scenes tour of Hometown Hockey, as well as a swag bag.

Finally, businesses in town are asked to “#paintthetownred” in advance of Hometown Hockey weekend. This means stocking your storefront with your best hockey related memorabilia. This year’s themes include Canadian pride, NHL teams, and of course local hockey teams. The business who goes the most above and beyond in the decorating contest will win a behind the scenes tour for their employees, along with swag bags. Once the store is fully decorated, establishments should post their storefront photo to Facebook with the tag #paintthetownred, and tag @CityofPR and @Rogers.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter