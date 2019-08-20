The Prince Rupert Rampage scored five first period goals and added six more in the second and third periods to beat the Kitimat Ice Demons 11-3 last season. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rampage 2019-20 season schedule released

Trio of games against Terrace River Kings plus showdowns against new teams highlight the season

Prince Rupert will see their rivals Terrace a total of three times this season as the 2019-20 Central Interior Hockey League schedule was recently released.

The two sides will not meet until December when they will faceoff in what is sure to be a heated back to back series. Prince Rupert will host the River Kings on Dec. 7, followed by the Rampage travelling to Terrace the following week on Dec. 14.

There will be a third and final matchup between the two sides in the new year on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

The Rampage will get their first crack at the defending champion Quesnel Kangaroos on Oct. 4 when they host the Cariboo region team.

Tom Robinson advances the puck for the Prince Rupert Rampage during a game against the Kitimat Ice Demons. (Gerry Leibel / Black Press Media)

Prince Rupert’s season opener will come on Sep. 21 when they welcome the CIHL’s newly added Smithers Steelheads to the Civic Centre. The Rampage will face the league’s other new team, the Hazelton Bulldogs, for the first time on Oct. 19 at home.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

The Rampage’s longest road trip of the season will take place Jan. 18-19 when they travel approximately 2,000 km total to head south and play Quesnel and the Williams Lake Stampeders.

The final regular season games will take place on Feb. 1, when Prince Rupert will again host Hazelton.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe suspended for doping violation

Just Posted

Council briefs: Gurney marks one year as Lester Centre’s manager, marina revenues down

Council supports Métis Awareness week but has concern over raising Infinity Flag

In-brief: Electric charging station available in Prince Rupert, Metlakatla senior housing taking applications

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride, The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming down the road

Prince Rupert shuttle service set to get underway

New shuttle bus between Prince Rupert and Terrace

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Colleen Hermanson began working in social services as early as 1968

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Most Read