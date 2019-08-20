Prince Rupert Rampage 2019-20 season schedule released

Trio of games against Terrace River Kings plus showdowns against new teams highlight the season

The Prince Rupert Rampage scored five first period goals and added six more in the second and third periods to beat the Kitimat Ice Demons 11-3 last season. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert will see their rivals Terrace a total of three times this season as the 2019-20 Central Interior Hockey League schedule was recently released.

The two sides will not meet until December when they will faceoff in what is sure to be a heated back to back series. Prince Rupert will host the River Kings on Dec. 7, followed by the Rampage travelling to Terrace the following week on Dec. 14.

There will be a third and final matchup between the two sides in the new year on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Junior A hockey on the horizon for Prince Rupert player

The Rampage will get their first crack at the defending champion Quesnel Kangaroos on Oct. 4 when they host the Cariboo region team.

Tom Robinson advances the puck for the Prince Rupert Rampage during a game against the Kitimat Ice Demons. (Gerry Leibel / Black Press Media)

Prince Rupert’s season opener will come on Sep. 21 when they welcome the CIHL’s newly added Smithers Steelheads to the Civic Centre. The Rampage will face the league’s other new team, the Hazelton Bulldogs, for the first time on Oct. 19 at home.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

The Rampage’s longest road trip of the season will take place Jan. 18-19 when they travel approximately 2,000 km total to head south and play Quesnel and the Williams Lake Stampeders.

The final regular season games will take place on Feb. 1, when Prince Rupert will again host Hazelton.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter