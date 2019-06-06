Prince Rupert elementary schools meet for friendly track and field competition

Grade 4 and 5 athletes gathered on the Charles Hays field for the annual track and field meet

Prince Rupert’s elementary school athletes ran their fastest and cheered their loudest at the annual track and field meet at the Charles Hays field.

Girls from Conrad elementary school at the 2019 track and field meet at Charles Hays field. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The words “Go Pineridge Go!” mingled through the air with “Go Conrad Go!” and “Go Roosevelt Go!” as over 100 students watched their friends race across the field.

Each year the Grade 4 and 5 students at the five elementary schools in the city get together and enjoy a half day off as they compete for ribbons and fun.

Boys from Conrad elementary school at the 2019 track and field meet at Charles Hays field. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The students did most track events from runs to relays, high jumps, long jumps, and ball throws.

“Hopefully it makes them aware of track and field and continue on in middle school and high school,” said Mike Cavin, teacher at Conrad Elementary and one of the event organizers.

READ MORE: Ribbons for Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays athletes as track and field provincials end

The track and field meet is meant to encourage students to stay active and build a sense of team spirit.

“They come out here to have fun and get an introduction into camaraderie and school pride and to just work hard” said James Zlatanov, vice-principal of Roosevelt.

James Wintle, the school district’s occupational therapist, said this event is important to encourage young children to build up their “physical literacy” and their comfort level with physical activity.

“We really stress ‘sports for life’ as a way to keep them healthy. If they get involved at a young age they can develop that love for sport and body awareness and coordination to keep themselves going. It doesn’t matter if it is competitive or not, the important thing is to keep them happy and healthy,” he said.

Teachers volunteered their time outside of school hours to help the students prepare for their big day on the field.

“Making the team was the highlight of [my daughter’s] year and that made me really proud,” said Vern Barker about his daughter competing for Lax Kxeen Elementary.

Some parents and grandparents even took the morning off to watch their children play and brought them McDonalds for all their hard work at the end of their race.

“It’s all laughs, and fun, and they look forward to the event every year,” Zlatanov said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks 1983 record

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Middle School track team headed to provincials for the first time

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three Canucks in hunt after strong opening rounds at Canadian Open
Next story
Warriors’ investor banned for 1 year, fined $500,000 by NBA after pushing Raptors’ Lowry

Just Posted

Kistumkalum holds bike rodeo for youth

Young cyclists learned about road safety

Coast Tsimshian to hold information blockade on land transfer to Nisga’a

Coast Tsimshian Nation say the province won’t listen to their proposed solution

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

For the 75 anniversary of D-Day and Normandy, we remember WWII through the eyes of Prince Rupert

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Prince Rupert elementary schools meet for friendly track and field competition

Grade 4 and 5 athletes gathered on the Charles Hays field for the annual track and field meet

Women can reclaim their voice at Prince Rupert writing workshop

Change Makers Education Society will incorporate stories into an upcoming social justice publication

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

‘We were just kids’: WWII veteran recalls Normandy landing

Terrace’s Bill McRae was 18 years old when he enlisted

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Most Read