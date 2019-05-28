Ben Visser breaking the 1983 high jump record in the zones track meet in Smithers, representing the JRMS Storms. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes).

Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks northwest high jump record

Middle schooler Benjamin Visser broke multiple track and field records in this month’s regionals

Benjamin Visser soared into the record books earlier this month, breaking a 36-year-old regional high jump record.

The Northwest Zone 200-metre hurdles record was felled by Visser as he crossed the finish line in a time of 29.23 seconds. Visser placed first in the long jump with a leap of 4.78 metres.

The Prince Rupert Middle School student was already on the sports radar after landing a top three high jump of 1.57 metres at last year’s regionals, and another third place finish in the 100-metre run. This time, Visser went above and beyond with a leap of 1.65 metres to set the new standard.

READ MORE: Students set new records at Prince Rupert Middle School track day

Originally from South Africa, landing in Prince Rupert by way of Manitoba and Invermere, Visser took up the sport two years ago when teachers informed him that his performances were close to record numbers. Dighton Haynes, track and field coach, was able to begin work with Visser to enhance his skills, much of it through refining of technique.

“When he first noticed me running, he noticed that my knees weren’t going high enough,” said Visser. “And my starting position, I wasn’t leaning too much forward and I wasn’t throwing my hands enough. I’m a lot faster than I would be if he hadn’t instructed me on that.”

On event day, Visser had already knocked off the hurdles portion in record fashion. Starting with a 1.50-metre mark in the high jump, he was later clearing 1.60-metres. That’s when Visser became aware he was close to a historic mark.

READ MORE: Records fall at northwest B.C. track and field zones

“I focused, I watched myself jump: go off my right foot, bring my left foot, throw my hands up, look over the bar, and then I went, and I did it,” he said.

The record had previously been held by another of Haynes’ former student athletes, Jimmy Pegg, who set the record in 1983 while at Skeena Junior School in Terrace.

Visser is now off to Kelowna for the Provincial Championships this weekend, where he will compete in the high jump and 200-metre sprints. As for his future in the sport, Visser will continue to work with coach Haynes when he joins the Charles Hays track and field team next year. Visser hopes to turn his talent into a track scholarship to a good college or university upon graduation.

Previous story
Kuraly nets winner as Bruins beat Blues 4-2 in Game 1
Next story
Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Middle School athlete breaks northwest high jump record

Middle schooler Benjamin Visser broke multiple track and field records in this month’s regionals

City releases the Prince Rupert Tsunami Study results

City of Prince Rupert May 27 council briefs on emergency preparedness and the child care action plan

ILWU backs away from striking at Vancouver port

Longshoremen union decides not to pursue job action, for now

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on Haida Gwaii beaches

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

AltaGas makes first propane shipment from northern B.C.

Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal is the first of its kind on the west coast of Canada

Rock Stock 2019 is over, and the next one can’t come soon enough

Ninth annual Rock Stock show raises over $3,700 for the Lester Centre of the Arts

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read