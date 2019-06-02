The Prince Rupert Middle School Storm and Charles Hays Rainmakers bringing home two ribbons for finishing in the top eight in two high jump events at the 2019 B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna. Left to right: Logan Hughes and Ben Visser for the Grade 8 Storm, junior Dakota Knockwod and senior Eric Lees for the Rainmakers, and coach Dighton Haynes. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes)

Ribbons for Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays athletes as track and field provincials end

Rainmakers and Storm finished top 10 in four events and PRMS brings home first ever ribbon

The Prince Rupert Middle School Storm and Charles Hays Rainmakers track and field athletes are coming home with two ribbons after Grade 8 Ben Visser and junior Dakota Knockwood finished in the top eight in the high jump category.

This is the first track and field ribbon for the Storm who are competing in provincials for the first time ever.

Saturday was the final day of the B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna. In total, the Prince Rupert boys competed in nine events, finishing top 10 in four of them.

“As a team, when you get four top 10 finishes, six personal bests out of nine events, that’s really well done. I’m very proud of the group,” said coach Dighton Haynes.

Knockwood launched himself at a height of 1.70- metres in the high jump, finishing in eight out of 29 in the junior event, earning the second ribbon for the team. Visser won his ribbon on day one of the provincials, scoring an impressive fifth place finish out of 23 middle school boys.

Dakota Knockwood, junior Rainmaker, launching himself at a height of 1.70- metres in the high jump, finishing in eight and earning a ribbon for the team. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes)
 

Also competing on Saturday was senior Rainmaker Eric Lees who set a personal best record of 24.66 seconds in the 200- metre sprint. He placed 27 out of 29 overall in the category.

Eric Lees, Rainmakers senior, setting a personal best record of 24.66 seconds in the 200- metre sprint. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes)
 

Meanwhile Benjamin Visser from Prince Rupert Middle School bolted to a time of 25.73 seconds in the same category. This was good for a 16th place finish among the province’s Grade 8 boys.

Logan Hughes tied for ninth in high jump at 1.55- metres on the first day and placed 10 out of 22 in long jump on day two, totalling four top 10 placements.

Ben Visser, Grade 8 Storm, running the 200- metre sprint. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes)
 

Coach Haynes was extremely impressed with the boy’s efforts despite not bringing home any medals. Each boy either beat their own personal best records or maintained their records.

“The biggest competition is themselves. If each boy can come home with new personal bests or maintain their PB [personal best] then we are coming home winners,” Haynes said before leaving for provincials.

The northwest regional zone, spanning from Houston to Haida Gwaii, did leave its mark on the podium thanks to Logan Unruh from Smithers, whose throw of 36.48- metres won her the provincial junior girls title.

Logan Unruh, representing the junior girls from Smithers wins a medal with a throw of 36.48- metres in javelin. (Photo courtesy of Barton Hughes)
 

With files from Jenna Cocullo.

