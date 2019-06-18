Prince Rupert Golf Course was the site of the Men’s Jubilee on June 15-16. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kerbrat back in command of Prince Rupert golf scene

Strong putting game helps reclaim the title

Dylan Kerbrat retook his place as top golfer at the Men’s Jubilee championship on Father’s Day.

Having won the title two years ago, Kerbrat was dialed in during the weekend en route to an overall low gross total of 140 over two days. This included a Day 2 score of 69 to help him retake the title.

“I felt like today was always good, never a bad moment,” said Kerbrat following the tournament. “I hit a lot of good shots and got into some good spots.”

“I played with a bunch of good guys and it was good competition. I just enjoyed myself out there and had fun,” said Kerbrat.

Dylan Kerbrat won the championship with a strong second day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

John Etzertza was the overall low net winner with an adjusted handicap score of 133.

READ MORE: Clutch chip takes the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament

Prince Rupert Golf Course was the scene for the challenge, which gathered 75 of the top golfers from Prince Rupert and beyond to tackle the course. Conditions stayed good throughout, and despite the occasional foreboding cloud the rain held off until after the tournament completed.

Event organizer Tyler Stene was pleased with both the turnout and the play.

“We had quite a few numbers compared to last year, and it was an absolute blast all weekend,” said Stene.

The final group consisted of (L-R) Arlen Des Champ, Adam Veenstra, Dylan Kerfoot, and Tyler Stene. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“The greens were really quick today. They can get pretty slick, and when some of the pins are in some tough spots it’s tough to score well out there,” Stene explained. “Dylan hit the ball really well and putted really well, and hit a lot of greens.”

READ MORE: Touchet, Kerbrat take top honours at 2018 Ladies Jubilee

The tournament committee ensured the top finishers were rewarded with a number of sought after prizes. Kerbrat took home a new 55 inch flat screen TV for his efforts.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rupert Runners share memories of beloved volunteer Leslie Peloquin

Just Posted

Rupert Runners share memories of beloved volunteer Leslie Peloquin

Distance runner Peloquin was a Learn to Run coach in Prince Rupert for years, inspiring many

‘Ruff week over for canine owners as Prince Rupert dog park reopens

McKay Street dog park was temporarily closed for repairs after a car crashed into fence

Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

100-passenger Aurora was launched this year for the Rio Tinto Kemano tunnel project

Sustainble economy flourishing in Haida Gwaii and Great Bear Rainforest thanks to First Nations investments

From 2008-2018, funding initiatives led to more than $286 million in new investments

Cats of Third Avenue fire are safe and sound

Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella were found two days after their home was set ablaze

Kerbrat back in command of Prince Rupert golf scene

Strong putting game helps reclaim the title

WEB POLL: Would you like to see another mural go up where Zorba’s Taverna’s old one used to be?

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Most Read