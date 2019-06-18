Kerbrat back in command of Prince Rupert golf scene

Prince Rupert Golf Course was the site of the Men’s Jubilee on June 15-16. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Dylan Kerbrat retook his place as top golfer at the Men’s Jubilee championship on Father’s Day.

Having won the title two years ago, Kerbrat was dialed in during the weekend en route to an overall low gross total of 140 over two days. This included a Day 2 score of 69 to help him retake the title.

“I felt like today was always good, never a bad moment,” said Kerbrat following the tournament. “I hit a lot of good shots and got into some good spots.”

“I played with a bunch of good guys and it was good competition. I just enjoyed myself out there and had fun,” said Kerbrat.

Dylan Kerbrat won the championship with a strong second day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

John Etzertza was the overall low net winner with an adjusted handicap score of 133.

Prince Rupert Golf Course was the scene for the challenge, which gathered 75 of the top golfers from Prince Rupert and beyond to tackle the course. Conditions stayed good throughout, and despite the occasional foreboding cloud the rain held off until after the tournament completed.

Event organizer Tyler Stene was pleased with both the turnout and the play.

“We had quite a few numbers compared to last year, and it was an absolute blast all weekend,” said Stene.

The final group consisted of (L-R) Arlen Des Champ, Adam Veenstra, Dylan Kerfoot, and Tyler Stene. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“The greens were really quick today. They can get pretty slick, and when some of the pins are in some tough spots it’s tough to score well out there,” Stene explained. “Dylan hit the ball really well and putted really well, and hit a lot of greens.”

The tournament committee ensured the top finishers were rewarded with a number of sought after prizes. Kerbrat took home a new 55 inch flat screen TV for his efforts.

