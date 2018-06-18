Clutch chip takes the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament

Ian Robinson carded scores of 67 and 74 over two rounds to claim the low-gross victory

Ian Robinson made his final chip on the 18th hole to win the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Tournament on June 17. Robinson carded scores of 67 and 74 for a weekend, low-gross total of 141. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

After two days of competition, it took a clutch, 25-foot chip to win the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament on June 17 at the Prince Rupert Memorial Golf Course.

Ian Robinson hit the shot from just off the front right of the green following an adventure on the par-4 18th hole in which he almost squandered a three-stroke lead. Robinson finished the two-day, 57-player tournament with scores of 67 and 74 for a low gross score of 141.

“It feels good to get that win, especially after I was in that difficult spot at the end,” Robinson said once the round was completed.

Ron Miller was the low net winner, shooting rounds of 64 and 70 for a total score of 134.

The final hole started relatively comfortably for Robinson, who had a strong drive off the 18th tee. He ran into trouble, however, after hitting his approach shot into the brush on the back right of the 18th green.

“It was a pretty easy shot and I wasn’t really nervous, but I lost my concentration a little bit and I just pulled it over,” he said. “I didn’t think we were going to find it and I would have to go back and play it again which would have made

After a 10-minute search to find his ball, Robinson took a drop and hit a chip out of some long grass to the front right fringe. That left Robinson with a chip for bogey to tie Adam Veenstra, who had previously birdied the hole.

“I was a little nervous because the hole had started to escalate,” he said. “I wasn’t really thinking of holing it, I just wanted to get up and down and force a playoff.”

Despite the pressure, Robinson buckled down and hit the shot to win the tournament by a single stroke.

The club next tournament is the His and Hers tournament which takes place on June 23 and 24.

