Sarah Kerbrat, left, was the overall low net winner for the 2018 Ladies Jubilee golf tournament. (Photo submitted by Doug Kydd)

Touchet, Kerbrat take top honours at 2018 Ladies Jubilee

Touchet was the tournament’s low gross winner and Kerbrat was the tournament’s low net winner

The Prince Rupert Golf Club held its annual Ladies Jubilee Tournament over Seafest Weekend — held on June 8 and 9 — where 39 players competed with each other and the course for top honours.

Club veteran Jackie Touchet claimed top honours once the tournament’s 36 rounds were complete. Touchet scored a 77 on June 8 and an 81 on June 9 for a two-day total of 158 and overall low gross.

“It was good, it was fun to play and I think I did really well,” said Touchet. “We got super lucky with the weather and it was great to see how many ladies came from out of town.”

Touchet said her touch around the greens wasn’t quite she wanted it to be as she hasn’t been on the course consistently, but she was happy with her overall performance against quality competition.

Sarah Kerbrat was the overall net champion, shooting of 64 and 62 respectively on both days for a low net score of 126.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Full 2018 Ladies Jubilee results:

Championship flight:

First low gross: Rose Holkestad 81/83 (164), second low gross: Karin Williamson 87/88 (175), third low gross: Janet Sheppard 86/94 (180).

First low net: Aina Pettersen 63/72 (135), second low net: Cynthia Rosario (68/74 (142), third low net: Fran Fowler 70/76 (146).

First flight:

First low gross: Karina Dziuba 98/102 (200), second low gross: Marilyn Earil 101/101 (202), third low gross: Jill Lawrence 105/97 (202)

First low net: Ester Pretulac 73/72 (145), second low net: Carol Schaeffer 71/75 (146), third low net: Carol Cresswell 76/75 (151)

Second flight:

First low gross: Bonnie Armstrong 103/102 (205), second low gross: Pam Hays 104/101 (205), third low gross: Dorit Linder 101/109 (210)

Fist low net: Dorothy Wharton 73/68 (141), second low net: Mary Martins 71/70 (141), third low net: Chalaine Hannah 70/76 (146)

Up next at the club is the Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament that will take place on June 16 and 17.

READ MORE: Season opening scramble


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
