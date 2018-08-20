Family affair at the 2018 Seniors Open

Rose and Brian Holkestad win the men’s and women’s tournaments in Prince Rupert on Aug. 18 and 19

Rose and Brian Holkestad pose together after winning the women’s and men’s senior open tournaments on Aug. 19. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The 2018 Vic Marion Seniors Open Golf Tournament was a family affair on Aug. 18 and 19 as a husband and wife duo took home top honours in the event’s championship flights.

READ MORE: Sixth annual firefighter scramble raises $4,500

Brian and Rose Holkestad were the overall winners of the men’s and women’s categories in the weekend tournament. Brian Holkestad beat 12 competitors in the men’s championship flight after shooting rounds of 74 and 71 for a total two-day score of 145. He received low gross honours.

Rose Holkestad overcame a field of 11 women with rounds of 85 and 89 for a total score of 174.

Brian Holkestad said the weekend’s weather at the Prince Rupert Golf Club made for a great afternoon of golf and challenging conditions on the course, which required adjustments throughout the weekend.

“It was lots of fun,” said Brian Holkestad, after receiving the winning plaque along with his wife. “You had to really play the course because every hole was different. Sometimes you were hitting it a little less than what you thought you would normally.”

Holkestad said overcoming a slow start to the tournament was key to his victory, particularly on the first day.

“I just kept grinding and grinding and grinding and came in with a 74, which I’m pretty happy with,” he said.

Rose Holkestad played two consistent, measured rounds of golf. She was able to hold off challenges from Karin Williamson and Janet Sheppard, both of whom scored well on the back nine on Sunday afternoon.

Full results to follow

READ MORE: Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble grows with 28 teams



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter