Ian Robinson, Ranveer Minhas, Trevor DesChamp and Herb Andreesen’s team came in third for the 2018 firefighter scramble. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Sixth annual firefighter scramble raises $4,500

Funds raised at the sixth annual firefighters scramble will go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

The sky was blue as 12 teams hit the greens for the sixth annual Firefighter Golf Scramble. They raised approximately $4,500 on Aug. 11, half of which will go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. The other half will go to a Prince Rupert charity chosen by the organizers.

“The weather this year was hands down one of the nicest weekends we’ve had as far as the golf scramble goes,” organizer Brody Bishop said.

The winning team of the scramble was made up of Jesse Sawka, Pierre Lafrance, Kevin Carpenter and Bryan Tates with a score of -13. Second up was Brody Bishop, Layne Young, Niko Brain and Derek Ridgeway. In third place was Ian Robinson, Herb Andreesen, Ranveer Minhas and Trevor DesChamp. The second and third place teams both scored -11, and the second place team pulled forward on a countback with the lowest score on the last hole.

On the course, the third place team was hot on the second place team’s heels.

“I made the last birdie putt to put us into a tie and I actually thought that was going to be the winning score,” Bishop said. “It was a fun tournament, everybody had a good time — that’s all I could ask for.”

Returning for the sixth annual scramble, there were two more teams than last year’s charity competition, which raised $5,000 for the BC Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund. A dinner at the golf clubhouse followed the day on the greens, complete with prizes donated by businesses in Prince Rupert.

“They’re always very generous with donating either a prize or cash,” Bishop said of Prince Rupert businesses. Two of the big prizes for close-to-the-pin this year included a flatscreen TV and Beats by Dre headphones valued at $500.

Bishop said the second half of the funds raised will go to a charity in Prince Rupert. While the firefighter union hasn’t voted on who it will be yet, Bishop has a few ideas. Whoever it goes to, he said it’s important that some of the money stays local.

Trevor DesChamp lines up his shot on hole 8 during the 2018 Firefighter Scramble. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Layne Young swings on hole 9 during the sixth annual Firefighters Scramble. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Ian Robinson swings on hole 8 during the 2018 Firefighter Scramble. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Layne Young swings on hole 9 during the sixth annual Firefighters Scramble. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

