Terry Sawka takes a chip during the 2018 Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble on a soggy May 26. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble grows with 28 teams

Annual charity golf tournament took place on a wet May 26 at the Prince Rupert Golf Club

The Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble returned on Saturday, May 26 for the seventh time, providing Prince Rupert’s golfers with an opportunity to have some fun and raise money for a good cause.

As with many of the other events taking place that day, the event’s participants had to brave wet and windy conditions in the morning before the skies cleared in the afternoon. In addition to a round of golf, the participants were treated to a putt-off and million-dollar shot opportunities.

In the evening there was a banquet held at the Prince Rupert Curling Club.

“It was pretty ugly on the front nine, but we’re used to playing in the rain in this town,” said Cathy Horcoff, one of the event’s organizers. “But the rain died off for us on the back nine, which was super nice.”

Horcoff said there were 28 teams in this year’s scramble, which is the most the tournament has ever had. She said the support shown by the community for these events is great.

“The sponsors that help are great, and the golfers always come out with their wallets open,” she said.

This year, proceeds from the tournament will go to orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. S. A. Smith.


