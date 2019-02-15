All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for day 6 at the All Native Tournament

Day 5 is in the books and for the most part, the semi-finals are set. Thursday at the All Native Tournament was one to forget for Prince Rupert teams. Four teams, five games, one elimination and zero wins. The Rain, Grizzlies and Bad Boyz will look to put their woeful day behind them and rebound on Friday. The Advantage, Prince Rupert’s masters’ division squad will have to wait until next year for. their chance in the spotlight.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Full Day 6 Schedule Below:

THE ARENA:

Women’s Division:

Hazelton VS. Similkameen 9 a.m.

Prince Rupert VS. TBD* 2:30 p.m.

Masters Division:

Hazelton VS. Hydaburg 10:30 a.m.

Bella Bella VS. TBD** 4 p.m.

Intermediate Division:

Prince Rupert VS. New Aiyansh 8 a.m.

Hartley Bay VS. Hazelton 9:30 a.m.

Skidegate VS. Bella Bella 11 a.m.

TBD VS. TBD *** 6:30 p.m.

Seniors Division:

Prince Rupert VS. Bella Bella/Massett 1 p.m.

Vancouver VS. Lax Kw’alaams 2:30 p.m.

Skidegate VS. Kitkatla 4 p.m.

TBD VS. TBD **** 8 p.m.

NOTES:

* Prince Rupert will face the winner of the Hazelton VS. Similkameen matchup

** Bella Bella will play the winner of the Hazelton VS. Hydaburg matchup

*** The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. New Aiyansh and Hartley Bay VS. Hazleton matchups will meet

****The winners of the Prince Rupert VS. Massett and Vancouver VS. Lax Kw’alaams matchups will meet.

