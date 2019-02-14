Kristi Innes (Prince Rupert) follows Laura Lewis (Vancouver) up the floor on day four of the All Native Basketball Tournament (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Check out the link here, for all the action scheduled for Day 5.

(X)– Eliminated from the Tournament

Women’s Division:

Gitwinksihlkw (X) VS. Hazelton

Hazelton win: 60-52

Top Scorers:

Gitwinksihlkw: Mariah Tait (20), Marissa Nyce (11), Rochelle Francas (11)

Hazelton: Alysha O’Brien (22), Carlene Wright (11), Payton Henry (8)

Similkameen VS. New Aiyansh (X)

Similkameen win: 71-54

Top Scorers:

Similkameen: Jasmine Montgomery-Reid (34), Jade Montgomery-Waa (9), Nicola Terbasket (9)

New Aiyansh: Constance Johnson (14), Chantelle Elliot (10), Auzia Gonu (7)

Prince Rupert VS. Vancouver

Prince Rupert win: 66-45

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Kristy Innes (19), Cary-Lynn Cochrane (10), Kanisha Stevens (7)

Vancouver: Laura Lewis (18), Shenise Sigsworth (10), Shanice Angus (8)

The Prince Rupert Rain continued their winning way against the Vancouver All My Relations squad. With the win, the Rain have booked themselves a spot in the women’s semi-finals. Strong play throughout the game on the defensive end characterized this win for the rain as the held Vancouver to less than 50 points on the night. On the offensive side of the ball, it was a familiar face leading the way as Kristi Innes led the team in scoring again, this time she dropped 19 points. For Vancouver, guard Laura Lewis led the way, dropping 19 points of her own. Prince Rupert plays defending champion Kitamaat Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Metlakatla VS. Kitamaat

Kitamaat win: 71-35

Top Scorers:

Kitamaat: Miranda Ross (12), Adelia Paul (11), Mary-Ann Amos (10)

Metlakatla: Nelly Humpherville (9), Denise Wilson (9), Gail Jeffery (6)

Hazelton VS. Kincolith (X)

Hazelton win: 59-42

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Alysha O’Brien (21), Amber Wells (18), Payton Henry (6)

Kincolith: Micita Barton (19), Kristi Watts (15), Ashton Stephens (5)

Master’s Division

Massett (X) VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 73-45

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: Aaron Hans (16), John Mcentyre (15), Dustin Cross (13)

Massett: Abe Brown (12), Trevor Russ (9), Stanley Swanson (9)

New Aiyansh (X) VS. Hydaburg

Hydaburg win: 57-56

Top Scorers:

Hydaburg: T.J Young (19), Devin Edenshaw (16), Joe Young (9)

New Aiyansh: Justin Adams (26), Arnie Pelletier (13), Phillip Clayton (6)

Kitkatla(X) VS. Greenville

Greenville win: 74-37

Top Scorers:

Greenville: Charles Adams (33), Don Leeson (10), Tony Stevens (7)

Kitkatla: Luis Robinson (16), Randy Robinson (9), Greg Mckay (7),

Hydaburg VS. Skidegate (X)

Hydaburg win: 107-95

Top Scorers:

Hydaburg: Devin Edenshaw (36), TJ Young (22), Joe Young (17)

Skidegate: John Mcentyre (25), Dustin Cross (19), Aaron Hans (15)

Intermediate Division:

Massett (X)VS. New Aiyansh

New Aiyansh win: 77-60

Top Scorers:

New Aiyansh: Charles Leeson (34), Matthew Stewart-Clay (16), Arthur Alexcee (10)

Massett: Desmond Setsu (21), Cody Marks (18), Ethan Edgars (8)

Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat (X)

Bella Coola win: 56-21

Top Scorers:

Bella Coola: Carlos Edgar (15), Lucas Edgar (10), Jamie Hans (10)

Kitamaat: Elmer Smith (6), Austin Stewart (4), Ethan Amos (3)

Kitkatla (X) VS. Hazelton

Hazelton win: 80-70

Top Scorers:

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson (23), Tristan Derrick (22), Caleb Wale (19)

Kitkatla: Garrett Hill (24), Malcolm Brown (10), Cedric McKay (9)

Prince Rupert VS. Lax Kw’alaams

Prince Rupert win: 93-58

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Jakob Henry (27), Kaine Wesley(17), Dionte Stephens (13)

Lax Kw’alaams: Dylan Calder (15), Will Nichols (12), Jacob Ryan (6)

The Prince Rupert Bad Boyz cruised to another victory Wednesday evening as they put the boots to the reigning champions, Lax Kw’alaams. Prince Rupert dominated the affair from start to finish with Lax Kw’alaams never leading. After the first quarter, Prince Rupert led by a score of 25-9 and didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal until late in the fourth quarter. Their offensive outburst was led by Jakob Henry and his 27 points, twelve of which were scored in the first quarter. Things won’t be getting any easier for Prince Rupert as powerhouse Skidegate awaits, in a highly anticipated matchup that could very well contain the future intermediate champions.

Senior Division:

Bella Coola VS. Kitamaat (X)

Bella Coola win: 83-67

Top Scorers:

Bella Coola: Isaiah Edgar (23), Louis Edgar (18), Quentin Hans (15)

Kitamaat: Darren Metz (18), Jeremy Nyce (13), Dan Metz (10)

Kispiox (X) VS. Massett

Massett win: 94-49

Top Scorers:

Massett: Jordan Williams (27), Richard Williams (18), Greg Brown (14)

Kispiox: Chad Wilson (21), Roland Wright (13), William Pierre (8)

Squamish VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 90-84

Top Scorers;

Skidegate: Darcy Pearson (27). Duane Alsop (21), Desi Collinson (16)

Squamish: Nate Kirk (34), Marcus Wooden (29), Terrance Lewis (6)

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Bella Bella

Lax Kw’alaams win: 87-81

Top Scorers:

Lax Kw’alaams: Bruce Hill (26), Taylor Ross (14), Vernon Alexcee (13)

Bella Bella: Graylon Martin (22), Jefferson Brown (16), Jessell Housty (14)

Gitwinksihlkw (X) VS. Vancouver

Vancouver wins: 91-73

Top Scorers:

Vancouver: Marlon Apps (19), Kyle Manygreyhorse (17), Sean Holland (17)

Gitwinksihlkw: Vern Tait (21), Eric Nyce (15), Andrew Nyce (14)

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Most Read