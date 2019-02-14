This Week Episode 122 with Matthew Allen and Nick Laws. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

This Week Show – Episode 122

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we give you the latest on what is going on in Prince Rupert.

In this week’s show, we’ll hear about a statement of solidarity that was made during the 60th annual All Native Tournament’s opening ceremonies, a potential change to the service classification of Prince Rupert’s firefighters and a visit to the northcoast by the BC Lions.

Don’t have time to read the news? Don’t worry, we have you covered

Matthew Allen | Reporter
