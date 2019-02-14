This Week Show – Episode 122

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we give you the latest on what is going on in Prince Rupert.
In this week’s show, we’ll hear about a statement of solidarity that was made during the 60th annual All Native Tournament’s opening ceremonies, a potential change to the service classification of Prince Rupert’s firefighters and a visit to the northcoast by the BC Lions.
Matthew Allen | Reporter
