On May 1, the crane hit XIN Shanghai as it came into the Fairview Container Terminal. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Vessel potentially damaged at Fairview Container Terminal

XIN Shanghai was delayed from leaving the Port of Prince Rupert on May 1

The XIN Shanghai cargo ship has been delayed leaving Fairview Container Terminal due to possible damage to the vessel.

Communications manager for the Port of Prince Rupert, Kris Schumacher said, “Our harbour master’s office has been advised that during the course of operations, there was something potentially damaged on the XIN Shanghai at Fairview Container Terminal.”

The vessel was supposed to be sailing at about 2:30 p.m. on May 1, but is currently delayed due to a potential impact on the navigational equipment.

The only information the port had at 4 p.m. May 1, Schumacher said, is that the crew is aboard the vessel above the bridge where their equipment is. From the port’s video surveillance, it appears as though the crew is investigating the damage.

The port is working with DP World to understand the situation.

“At this time, we don’t believe there’s any injury to people either on the terminal or aboard the vessel,” Schumacher said.

More to come.

