The Port of Prince Rupert will be the port of call for THE Alliance and its partners beginning this spring. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Fourth weekly marine service added to Port of Prince Rupert

THE Alliance and its partners have made Prince Rupert its first port of call this spring

A new weekly marine carrier service will be calling on the Port of Prince Rupert this spring.

On April 20, the Port of Prince Rupert, DP World Prince Rupert and CN announced that Yang Ming and its partners in THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express have added Prince Rupert as their first North American port of call on its emended PS8 trans-Pacific service.

The addition of THE Alliance to Prince Rupert’s containerized cargo services will expand the amount of Asia-North American trade through the Fairview Terminal to markets and shippers.

It is the fourth weekly service for the Port of Prince Rupert.

“With expanded capacity to accommodate 1.35 TEUs, we’re confident this new partnership will strengthen the supply chain solutions offered through the west coast’s leading edge gateway,” Shaun Stevenson, vice president of trade development and public affairs for the Port of Prince Rupert.

THE Alliance’s first call will be made by the YM Masculinity, a 6,500 TEU capacity vessel, which will arrive at the port on Saturday, April 21.

“We look forward to welcoming Yang Ming and their partners to the newly expanded DP World Prince Rupert terminal,” said Maksim Mihic, General Manager of DP World Canada. “The new PS8 trans-Pacific service highlights the strategic advantage of Fairview Container Terminal as the most efficient and fastest route from Asia to North American markets.”

Fairview Container Terminal’s ship-to-rail service as grown at a rapid pace in the 10 years since it began operations. In 2017, the terminal handled 926,540 TEUs which was a 26 per cent increase over its 2016 volumes.


