Port of Prince Rupert reports that dwell times at Fairview Terminal are improving. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Propane-like odour temporarily halts work at Fairview Container Terminal

The Prince Rupert fire department found nothing after it was called in to investigate

Operations at DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal were temporarily shut down on Thursday night while a suspicious odour was investigated.

Kris Schumacher, communications coordinator with the Port of Prince Rupert, confirmed that a propane-like odour was detected at the south end of the terminal during the night shift.

He said the evening shift’s lunch was called early to clear the terminal and allow an investigation of what the source of the odour was.

“It was unlike a smell that would be coming from any type of dangerous goods that were on the terminal at that time,” he said.

Following the initial investigation, the Prince Rupert Fire Department was called further investigate the odour, but found nothing.

“We went and checked, did our tests and found nothing,” said Prince Rupert fire chief Dave McKenzie.

“They confirmed that they were smelling the same smell that had been detected earlier but couldn’t determine the source of it,” said Schumacher. “They determined that it wasn’t anything to do with any dangerous goods that were being transported.”

READ MORE: Fairview Terminal halts operations after incident involving 11 workers

Work resumed on the terminal after the investigation was finished and the night crew’s lunch break was over.

On Friday, a third-party monitoring team was brought to the port from Vancouver to further investigate the odour. They took a number of reading, but Schumacher said it is not anticipated that they’ll find anything from the containers as a result of the smell.

More to follow


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
