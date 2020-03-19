Salvation Army Food Bank feeds more than 250 families and individuals per month. With the increasing need of supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, the pantry shelves are almost bare. Lt. Sabrina Silvey is making a plea tot he community for food donations on March 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Salvation Army pantry is almost bare and in need of donations

Supply and demand is affecting food availability at the Food Bank

The Salvation Army who helps more than 250 individuals and families in Prince Rupert per month, is sending out a distress call themselves to the local community for much needed assistance in urgent food donations.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic creating anxiety and panic purchasing in a lot of communities, the S.A. has high concerns that the one weeks worth of food they currently have in stock will run out and leave the pantry bare. This will mean the Food Bank will be bankrupt of food and not able to service those in need.

READ MORE: Doors still open at Salvation Army

“The current situation is the Prince Rupert Food Bank is getting low on food,” said Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey.

“Normally we would purchase food in bulk, but with the caps on everything we are unable to purchase things in bulk, there fore we can not fill our shelves,” she said.

Silvey does the purchasing herself and said ‘bulk’ to her is purchasing perhaps 30 cases each of veggies, tuna, bean or soup. Depending on the community need level these bulk supplies can last anywhere from 30 days to three months.

“The problem is province wide because of the high demand right now. They have put caps on how much people can purchase,” Silvey said.

“My fear is, we are going to see an increase as people are unable to work. We are going to see an increase in the need. We do not have the supplies for that at this moment.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

“Prince Rupert is an incredibly supportive community. When times are hard they really come together. I’m just asking for community support.”

“It leaves us in a really hard position of trying to feed people in need when we can’t purchase the supplies.”

For food donations community members can call Lt. Silvey at 250 624 6180 ext. 4 to arrange drop off, or visit www.salvationarmy.ca where they can donate on line to the Prince Rupert location, as well as grocery gift cards are always welcome.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists
Next story
Air Canada cancels flights to and from Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Salvation Army pantry is almost bare and in need of donations

Supply and demand is affecting food availability at the Food Bank

Air Canada cancels flights to and from Prince Rupert

Cancellation allows time for travellers to come home

NLG activates Nisga’a Emergency Program Act in response to COVID-19, discourages visitation from non-locals

The Nass Valley is closed to visitors

ONGOING UPDATES: Updated closures and cancellations for March 19

Prince Rupert sports, events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

Most Read