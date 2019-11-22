Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru

The Indo-Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating the 550th birthday of their first Sikh Guru, Siri Guru Nanak Dev Ji this coming weekend for three days.

As part of their celebration, members of the Indo-Canadian Sikh Association donated $550 to the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen.

“On this sacred occasion we are pleased to donate $550 to the Salvation Army to provide food for the hungry,” the association said.

One of the main principles of the occasion is to earn a living by noble means and to share food with others.

“We are so blessed to receive this gift it will feed many people,” Lt. Sabrina Silvey, pastor of the Salvation Army, said.

The three day celebration the first Guru will take place starting this Friday.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist