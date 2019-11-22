Members of the Indo-Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert (Atma Singh Kainth president, Balaura Singh Sekhon, vice-president and Baljinder Basi, committee member) presented Lt. Sabrina Silvey, pastor of the Salvation Army with a $550 cheque for the soup kitchen. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s Salvation Army receives $550 on a 550th celebration

The Indo Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating their first Sikh Guru

The Indo-Canadian Sikh Association of Prince Rupert will be celebrating the 550th birthday of their first Sikh Guru, Siri Guru Nanak Dev Ji this coming weekend for three days.

As part of their celebration, members of the Indo-Canadian Sikh Association donated $550 to the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen.

“On this sacred occasion we are pleased to donate $550 to the Salvation Army to provide food for the hungry,” the association said.

One of the main principles of the occasion is to earn a living by noble means and to share food with others.

“We are so blessed to receive this gift it will feed many people,” Lt. Sabrina Silvey, pastor of the Salvation Army, said.

The three day celebration the first Guru will take place starting this Friday.

READ AND WATCH MORE: Heart of Our City, Dancing Punjabi style

READ AND WATCH MORE: Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

Just Posted

WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

Prince Rupert ranks in top 20 of magazine’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list

Assaults the main contributing factor to rise in ranking

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

The two day-festivities are full of games, prizes and special guests

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Most Read