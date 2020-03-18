Doors still open at Salvation Army

Breakfast and lunch still provided for those in need

Breakfast and lunch is still being provided, during the COVID-19 pandemic to who ever is in need. Food is packaged as a precautionary measure to avoid large groups, Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey of the Salvation Army said on March 17. Breakfast is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s doors are open. Concern has been mounting on social media in the Prince Rupert community about vulnerable citizens who lack housing and regular meals. Salvation Army (S.A.) is open for business and offering assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 and is serving breakfast and lunch to those in need of a meal.

“We have switched over to handing out bagged breakfasts and lunches,” Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey said. “No one goes with out.”

On March 17, by 12:30 p.m. the S.A. had distributed more than 93 lunches, with 210 provided the day before. On a regular day breakfasts and lunches combined total around 200. March break and the schools being out could attribute to the increase, said Silvey

“For anyone who is hungry and in need, we are still filling that need, it just looks a little different in order to keep everyone safe, ” Silvey said.

Patrons are permitted into the lobby area a few at a time, but definitely no more than 50 at once, Silvey said. They will be handed a packed breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Packaged lunch consist of two sandwiches with protein, fresh fruit, celery and carrots, bottle of water and a snack treat.

On a regular Saturday a pancake breakfast is usually served, while at this time, a decision hasn’t been made about what this coming Saturday’s breakfast procedure will look like, Silvey does know that food will available in a packaged format.

Part of the Salvation Army’s mission is to give hope and support to the vulnerable and meet human needs.

“We are trying to be proactive and keep the immune-deficient and vulnerable safe, ” Silvey said.

Many of the people serviced under the S.A.’s programs do not have access to internet, television or social media, so they may not be fully aware or grasp the comprehension of the latest health crisis and the effects it is having on the wider community, said Silvey.

“This is the Salvations Army’s way of still meeting their needs, but keeping them safe at the same time,” Silvey said.

Many of the volunteer programs have been postponed with service clubs and groups taking the government recommended precautionary measures with self distancing and lessening public interaction.

Food bank services are also still available, however by appointment only. Any one in need should phone 250 624 6180.

