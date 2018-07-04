Record hot temperatures hit Prince Rupert, B.C. in July 2018. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Record high temperatures for July 4 in Prince Rupert

Environment Canada reports temperatures of 25.7°C with a humidex of 27°C on North Coast, B.C.

The sun is beating down on the North Coast right now resulting in record high temperatures.

This afternoon, Environment Canada reported temperatures at 25.7°C at the Prince Rupert Airport weather station. That’s the highest temperature recorded on July 4 since 1990.

Don’t forget to put on some sunscreen with the UV index at six.

The second highest temperature on this date was 23.9°C, while the lowest recorded temperature was 9.5°C in 2012.

Lisa Erven, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said the record temperature will be made official at 5 p.m. today.

Tomorrow is also forecast to be hot at 22°C but with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Erven said that no records are expected to be broken tomorrow, as the highest temperature on record is 24°C in 1990.

