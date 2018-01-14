Jane Hidalgo and J.R. Reyes took advantage of the sun and warm weather in Prince Rupert on Sunday, Jan. 14, and spent most of the day outside. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Hottest city in Canada

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Prince Rupert, B.C., was the hottest city in Canada, at least for the day.

A 1 p.m. Environment Canada reported that the weather station at Bonilla Island, near Banks Island, was the hottest spot in the country at 18°C. Prince Rupert’s weather station near the airport recorded a high of 10°C steady from 1-3 p.m.

An hour later, a weather station at Holland Rock, near Port Edward, claimed Canada’s hot spot at 15.4°C. To put this in perspective, the coldest spot in B.C. was -14.1°C at the Fort Nelson Airport, and the chilliest point in Canada was -35.5°C in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut.

The day was not wasted in Prince Rupert — which typically experiences highs of 5°C and lows of -2°C this time of year — Mariners Park was packed full of families and residents enjoying the sun.

“When I looked at the temperature I couldn’t pass it up,” J.R. Reyes said, who was relaxing by a picnic table at the park.

“I though let’s not waste this sun,” Jane Hidalgo said in agreement.

READ MORE: If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet, Environmental Defence

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to hold until Friday when temperatures drop below 4°C and snow, or rain, may sprinkle the city.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the coastal region overnight. Winds are expected to reach 90km/h overnight with the combination of an arctic ridge over the Interior and an intense Pacific frontal system offshore.

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Canadian marijuana companies search for workers ahead of legalization

Just Posted

Hays Creek lined with garbage

A resident alerted the City of Prince Rupert to the state of the salmon habitat

Hottest city in Canada

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Rampage beat Stampeders in overtime thriller

The win improves the Rampage’s record to 7-3-1-3 with two games to play

MPV of the Week: Running internationally for a cause

Jessica Lindstrom combines her two passions to raise men’s health awareness

Senior Rainmakers overwhelm Centennial Christian School

The Prince Rupert Rainmakers senior boys basketball team overcame a slow start to win 85-37

Heart of Our City — A taste of North Coast life

Craig Outhet never expected to stay on the North Coast for so long

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Sears Canada shutters final stores after months-long liquidation

The retailer has laid off thousands of employees

Canadian marijuana companies search for workers ahead of legalization

Pot is expected to be legalized by Canada Day 2018

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Most Read