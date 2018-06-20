Charley van der Berg, six, ‘cannonballed’ into the refreshing waters of Fort Langley Outdoor Pool on a sizzling hot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 29. (Black Press Media files)

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

The first heat wave of 2018 is over, as Environment Canada ended on Wednesday its special weather warning.

The hot weather had been predicted to reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday before cooling down by Wednesday.

READ MORE: Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

The hottest spot in all of Canada was Lytton, B.C., which reached 39.5 C on Tuesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

  • Ballenas Islands – 24.8 C
  • Blue River – 32.7 C
  • Burns Lake – 32.5 C
  • Lillooet – 38.8 C
  • Nakusp – 33.4 C
  • Nelson – 30.8 C
  • Pemberton – 35.6 C
  • Point Atkinson – 22.2 C
  • Princeton – 33.9 C
  • Puntzi Mountain – 33.6 C
  • Tatlyoko Lake – 33.1 C
  • Warfield – 31.4 C
  • Yoho National Park – 27.1 C

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom
Next story
Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Just Posted

Pair kayaking from Glacier Bay to Vancouver Island to raise awareness about Ocean Pollution

Lucy Graham and Mathilde Gordon arrived in Prince Rupert on June 16

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Port of Prince Rupert announces Fairview Phase 2B expansion

DP World’s terminal expansion will increase capacity to 1.8 million TEUs a year

Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

Trial run of alert system coming to a mobile phone near you on June 26

NWCC officially becomes Coast Mountain College

Northwest Community College’s new name has been two and a half years in the making

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Most Read