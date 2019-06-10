Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints pair of directors

Kenneth Clayton reassumes his role, while Rita Andreone steps onto the board for the first time

A pair of appointments to the Prince Rupert Port Authority were announced in Ottawa on Monday, June 10.

Rita Andreone, from North Vancouver, and Kenneth Clayton, from Delta, were each appointed as directors to the port authority for a three-year term.

Andreone is an alumni of the University of Victoria law school, and received the Queen’s counsel designation in 2011 for her work in the legal field. She will be replacing Bruce Hallsor, whose term recently concluded.

“Her experience in corporate governance will be an invaluable addition to our governance team as the port continues to realize its vision of strategic growth and diversification,” Shaun Stevenson said in a statement upon Andreone’s hire.

READ MORE: Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

Clayton renews his role in the organization, having served as a director since 2014.

READ MORE: Retired Port of Prince Rupert CEO moves to Quebec Port Authority

“I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a press release. “Their appointments, which follow our open, transparent and merit-based appointment process, will ensure continued good governance. I wish to thank outgoing board members for their valuable service.”

