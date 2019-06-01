Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farewell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Peter Lantin will be appointed to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) board of directors for a term of three years starting June 1, Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Friday, May 31.

Lantin will be replacing Bud Smith, a long-term board member and the chair since 2012 whose term expired in June 2018.

“We welcome Mr. Lantin to our board and thank Bud for his unwavering commitment to guiding PRPA in its efforts to growing the Prince Rupert gateway,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“We are extremely grateful for Bud’s dedication to building a better Canada through trade. During the time Bud spent as chair of the board, he was part of a team that led the organization through an incredible period of growth and diversification,” said Stevenson.

READ MORE: Bud Smith elected the new chair of the Prince Rupert Port Authority

Members on the PRPA’s board of directors are appointed three year term with a maximum tenure of three terms. The board is composed of seven individuals who are appointed by the three levels of government, with the final decision made by the Minister of Transport in consultation with the Port User Nominating Committee.

Previous to this position, Lantin served as the President of the Council of the Haida Nation from 2012-2018 and has worked in financial administration and governance. Lantin served as Chair for the Gwaii Trust, and was the Chief Operating Officer for TRICORP, an Aboriginal capital corporation.

READ MORE: Haida leaders join coastal First Nations push for tanker ban

Smith worked on many projects to diversify the port during his tenure including the Ridley Island Road Rail Utility Corridor, the development of Westview Wood Pellet Terminal, the Fairview Container Terminal expansion, the development of the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, and the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Just Posted

Prince Rupert archives receives 57 new donations and holds elections

The Prince Rupert City and Regional Archives Society held its AGM on Tuesday

Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farewell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Track and field provincials continue as Prince Rupert boys continue to push their personal records

Friday was day two of the B.C. track and field provincials in Kelowna

Sudden coaching change at Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association

Head coach Bill Tyrwhitt replaced by former assistant coach Kerianne Smith

Nisga’a to investigate accusations of rogue employee

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” nation despite looming gag order

Moby Dick Inn owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Early B.C. election is in the cards, Andrew Wilkinson suggests

Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader on unions, pipelines and gasoline prices

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read