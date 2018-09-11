Retired Port of Prince Rupert CEO moves to Quebec Port Authority

CEO and president of the Port of Prince Rupert, Don Krusel. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Although Don Krusel announced his retirement after more than 25 years at the Port of Prince Rupert last September, he is back at work, now with the Quebec Port Authority.

“Mr. Krusel is a major figure in the North American port world,” a press release announcing Krusel’s new role said.

Since he retired, Krusel has served as a consultant to the Quebec Port Authority for a new deep water container terminal. On Aug. 27, Krusel was named the managing director of the $400 million container terminal project. The project would add 17 hectares, 610 metres of wharf line and a depth of 16 metres to the port.

READ MORE: Krusel announces retirement

“Bringing Don Krusel on board at this decisive phase in the project is a strategic move that will provide us with welcome high-level leadership. His reputation in the industry, his in-depth knowledge of port operations, and his commitment to the success of the container terminal are all major assets that will help us get Québec City’s deep water container terminal built,” Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Québec Port Authority, said in the release.

Krusel was the President and CEO of the Port of Prince Rupert when he announced his retirement on Sept. 11, 2017, at the expansion of the Fairview Container Terminal. He had started with the company as the chief financial officer in 1987, before becoming the CEO in 1992.

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter