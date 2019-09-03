(Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints new chair of the board

Role had been filled by Bud Smith since 2012

The Prince Rupert Port Authority has a new chair of the board, effective as of Tuesday.

Frans Tjallingii has been appointed to the role, after serving on the board since 2017. Bud Smith had held the role of chair since 2012, with John Farrell serving as the acting chair since Smith retired in June.

READ MORE: Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

Tjallingii is a businessman and entrepreneur, and co-founded and chairs the New Leaf Project, which works to find innovative solutions to homelessness. He has over two decades of experience in maritime, oil and gas and technology sectors, including with First Coin Capital, SAAM SMIT Canada and the government of the Netherlands.

“I am excited about the future of PRPA and its role in developing the Port of Prince Rupert as a Canadian and global gateway,” Tjallingii said regarding his new role.

“Bud Smith exemplified board leadership over the past seven years, and I’m honoured to be following in his footsteps. I believe in this organization’s purpose and its people, and I’m looking forward to further serving it in this new role,” Tjallingii added.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints pair of directors

The Port’s board is made up of seven members. Three are selected by the three different levels of government, while the rest are appointed through recommendations from the Minister of Transport and the Port User Nominating Committee. Tjallingii was originally selected to the board by the latter method, in consultations between the minister and the Coast Tsimshian First Nations.

