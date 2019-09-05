Port of Prince Rupert receives $153.7 M investment. The funds, announced Thursday, come from the government’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) to support trade infrastructure projects. (Port of Prince Rupert photo)

Port of Prince Rupert receives $153.7 M investment for three infrastructure projects

The Metlakatla Development Corporation was the recipient of $43.3 M

The federal government is injecting $153.7 million of investments for three separate projects at the Port of Prince Rupert.

The funds, announced Thursday, come from the government’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) to support trade infrastructure projects.

“We see [the investments] as indicative of the growing role that the Port of Prince Rupert plays in adding value to Canadian supply chains and growing Canada’s trade with the world,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, stated.

The Port and CN are partnering on a $122 million project – $60.6 million of which is coming from NTCF – to construct a new double track bridge across the Zanardi Rapids, rehabilitate the existing single track Zanardi Bridge and expansion of the causeway between the Zanardi Bridge and Ridley Island, to reduce operational conflict.

READ MORE: New plastic pellet export facility to be built at Prince Rupert Port

The Ridley Island Export Logistics Platform project received $49.85 million towards rail infrastructure. The project’s total cost is nearly $100 million and focuses on an expansion of the existing Road, Rail and Utility Corridor to enable unit train access.

The Metlakatla Development Corporation received $43.3 million, for the $89 million Metlakatla Import Logistics Park project. The project consists of a 25-hectare site development on South Kaien Island that will be fully integrated into DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal.

“This is a significant step toward realizing our vision of a Logistics Park on Metlakatla lands to improve the efficiency of Fairview Terminal. This project will benefit all who live in Coast Tsimshian Territory by creating new jobs related to both the construction and long-term operations of the facility,” Harold Leighton, CEO of the Metlakatla Development Corporation stated.

The Port stated that activity is expected to grow to over 50 million tonnes of trade annually within the next decade.

READ MORE: Port employment jumps by 1,000 in two years

