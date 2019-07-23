Ray-Mont Logistics gearing up for operations at the Fairview Container Terminal. (Photo contributed by Ray-Mont Logistics)

New plastic pellet export facility to be built at Prince Rupert Port

Ray-Mont Logistics and CN Rail collaborating to improve pellet bagging efficiency

Ray-Mont Logistics announced on Tuesday, July 23 that they will be building a new plastic pellet export facility at the Port of Prince Rupert.

The multi-million dollar facility will bag plastic pellets in containers and ship them out of the port. The first phase of construction is currently underway, and expected to be complete by the end of August.

With the ability to bag their product on location, pellet producers will gain direct access to the global shipping lines offered by the port. Ray-Mont is partnering with CN Rail on the project, who will be delivering the pellets by rail from Alberta.

“This project will reroute and realign the movement of plastics in North America,” Charles Raymond, president and CEO of Ray-Mont, said. “This facility will be a high tech and scalable example of the power of an efficient supply chain. Shippers now have more options than before to access Asian markets without any warehousing or double handling.”

“The Prince Rupert gateway continues to create new opportunities for Canadian exporters to reach Asian markets,” said Port Authority president Shaun Stevenson. “Ray-Mont Logistics and CN are strong partners within the Prince Rupert gateway and we are pleased to see them develop this capacity providing increased global reach for shippers and a strategic market access opportunity for the future.”

