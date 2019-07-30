The Port of Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Port employment jumps by 1,000 in two years

1.5 billion dollars worth of economic activity created in the region in 2018

The Prince Rupert Port Authority released a study on Tuesday that showed growth of 1,000 jobs over the last two years.

2016 saw 5,200 jobs based around port activity. In 2018 this jumped to 6,200, as 26.7 million tonnes of goods shipped through the port. The Port of Prince Rupert is currently Canada’s third largest port by value of trade.

In total, the international trade cargo handled in 2018 at the Port of Prince Rupert was valued at approximately $50 billion, with the business of transporting that trade through the gateway creating $1.5 billion of economic activity in the region.

The average annual wage of those employed with the port also jumped to $87,200 last year.

“The Port of Prince Rupert’s success is built on the hard work of the women and men that contribute to moving cargo efficiently and safely through the gateway every day, building our global reputation for innovation and reliability,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said.

“Northern BC is our home. We’re proud of the economic benefits we’ve been able to cultivate with all of our partners over the last decade. As we look to the future, we are optimistic that we will collectively continue to deliver a globally competitive trade corridor for BC and Canadian exporters, and reap the economic benefits from it, given the Prince Rupert Gateway’s strategic advantages and demonstrated track record,” Stevenson added.

In addition to employment benefits, Port activity also created over $125 million in annual tax revenues for all levels of government through stipends, personal tax, corporate tax and property tax revenues. The Canadian and BC governments were the largest recipients, but property taxes generated from PRPA lands increased to $9.3 million in revenues for local government as well.

